Global Automated Material Handling Systems Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in the E-commerce Industry Drives Growth

The global automated material handling systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global automated material handling systems market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global automated material handling systems market by segmenting the market based on product type, system type, component, application, end-use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automated material handling systems market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in E-Commerce Industry

Developing Countries are Investing in Material Handling Equipment Significantly.

Challenges

High Upfront Cost of AMH Equipment for SMEs

Production and Revenue Losses due to Unwanted Equipment Downtime

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Automated Guided Vehicle

Automated Storage And Retrieval System

Automated Crane

Robotic System

Automatic Conveyor And Sortation System

Others

by System Type

Unit Load Material Handling System

Bulk Load Material Handling System

by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

by Application

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

Others

by End Use Industry

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber & Plastic

Aviation

Semiconductors & Electronics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

