Global Automated Material Handling Systems Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in the E-commerce Industry Drives Growth

17 May, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Material Handling Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated material handling systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- Bosch Rexroth
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Dematic Group S.A.R.L
- JBT Corporation
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- SSI Schaefer AG
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Toyota Industries Corporation
This report on global automated material handling systems market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global automated material handling systems market by segmenting the market based on product type, system type, component, application, end-use industry and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the automated material handling systems market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surge in Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in E-Commerce Industry
- Developing Countries are Investing in Material Handling Equipment Significantly.
Challenges
- High Upfront Cost of AMH Equipment for SMEs
- Production and Revenue Losses due to Unwanted Equipment Downtime
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Automated Guided Vehicle
- Automated Storage And Retrieval System
- Automated Crane
- Robotic System
- Automatic Conveyor And Sortation System
- Others
by System Type
- Unit Load Material Handling System
- Bulk Load Material Handling System
by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
by Application
- Assembly
- Packaging
- Transportation
- Distribution
- Storage
- Waste Handling
- Others
by End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Chemical, Rubber & Plastic
- Aviation
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- E-Commerce
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
