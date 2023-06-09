Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Number of Research and Development Activities Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is expected to grow from $4.84 billion in 2022 to $5.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is expected to grow to $8.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Major players in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market are QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Die Analytik Jena GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Accubiomed Co. Ltd., AutoGen Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Illumina Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, BioTeke Corporation (wuxi) Co. Ltd., Tianlong-Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Bloer Technology Co. Ltd.

Automated nucleic acid extraction devices refer to the equipment used for the major amplification processes such as isolation, purification, and concentration to detect specific pathogens in the molecular diagnostic method. These are used to save time and labor when compared to manual extraction of nucleic acids from the same number of samples.

The main types of automated nucleic acid extraction devices are instruments, kits and consumables. Instruments refer to measurement tools used by researchers and practitioners for the analysis and assessment of test and measurement equipment through different variables of research subjects, clients, or patients, which are used in automated nucleic acid extraction devices for diagnosis and experimental research, among other downstream applications. The product types include fully automated and semi-automated that are used by end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, forensic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic research institutes.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the market for automated nucleic acid extraction devices. Major companies operating in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in August 2022, Aurora Biomed, a Canada-based manufacturer of automated medical equipment, introduced the VERSA NAP Automated DNA Extraction Systems (also known as the automated nucleic acid extraction system) to automate DNA and RNA extractions and their related purification protocols. The system can process 1-96 samples at the same time and is capable of isolating pure, high-quality DNA or RNA with its plate grippers and transporters, and gives high nucleic acid results.

In January 2023, ALS Limited, an Australia-based analytical and testing services company, acquired Invitek Molecular GmbH from Nuvisan GmbH for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, ALS aims to expand its diagnostic capabilities and services to deliver robust solutions to its clients, utilizing Invitek's technical reputation and experience to offer a complete one-stop-shop solution. Invitek Molecular GmbH is a Germany-based manufacturing company specialized in automated DNA/RNA extraction and nucleic acid purification solutions.

North America was the largest region in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market in 2022. The regions covered in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

A growing number of research and development activities is expected to propel the growth of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market going forward. Research and development activities are activities carried out by businesses to inquire about and gather market information prior to the start of the development process in order to create and introduce new goods and services to the market and increase the bottom line of the business.

The automated nucleic acid extraction devices are used in research and development activities for clinical diagnosis, biological analysis, and environmental monitoring to boost companies' efforts to develop new solutions. For instance, according to the data by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES), a US-based principal statistical agency within the National Science Foundation (NSF), in the USA, the expenditure on research and development performance by the businesses increased by 9.1% from 2019 to $538 billion in 2020.

In addition, in July 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized health agency of the United Nations, due to the increasing investment made by the countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of nations equipped to conduct genomic surveillance rose from 54% to 68% between March 2021 and January 2022. Therefore, the growing number of research and development activities is driving the growth of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market.

The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market consists of sales of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) extraction kits, ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction kits and protein extraction kits. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

