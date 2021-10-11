Global Automated Optical Inspection Market (2021 to 2026) - Advent of Smart Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated optical inspection market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.

Based on the type, 3D AOI systems to account a larger share during 2021-2026.

The 3D AOI system market is expected to be dominant and faster during the forecast period. Large-scale manufacturing units primarily make use of 3D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems have high operational costs and use complex programming codes for functioning but are more efficient and sensitive at detecting defects and faults than 2D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems can detect faults in PCB substrates as well as in the ball grid array (BGA), which makes them superior to 2D AOI systems. Further, the ability to quickly inspect defects in tall components, significant reduction in false call rates, and ability to provide volumetric data of components under inspection make 3D AOI systems an ideal choice for electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers in the coming years.

Inline AOI systems to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The inline AOI system is expected to be a larger and faster-growing market during the forecast period. Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high-volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process. Several key manufacturers are making innovations and developments in inline AOI systems. For instance, in March 2021, Viscom developed the new Heavy Flex handling solution. The Heavy Flex handling options are available for Viscom's S3016 ultra AOI system for optical inline 3D inspection. Also, in June 2020, GOEPEL launched two new AOI systems. The 3D XE series of AOI platforms is characterized by low acquisition costs whilst still delivering full 3D inspection functionality. The series consists of the standalone system Basic Line - 3D XE and the inline system Advanced Line - 3D XE.

Consumer Electronics industry accounted for the largest share of the automated optical inspection market during the forecast period

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AOI system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers. The trend of having one device with multiple functionalities has made modern-day electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables more complex in architecture. The increased complexity of these devices requires highly advanced AOI systems for inspection. Further, with the rise in the adoption of 3D inspection technology, AOI systems are going to play a vital role in maintaining the high-quality standards of these complex consumer electronic devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Automated Optical Inspection Market

4.2 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Type

4.3 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Technology

4.4 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Industry

4.5 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Aoi Over Other Inspection Methods

5.2.1.2 Upsurge in Demand for Consumer Electronics Amidst Pandemics

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Miniature, High-Speed Pcbs

5.2.1.4 Demand for Higher Productivity by Electronics Manufacturing Services (Ems) Companies

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Electronics in Automotive Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 False Call Rate of Image-Based Aoi Systems

5.2.2.2 Requirement of Highly Skilled Personnel

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Smart Technology

5.2.3.2 Newer Applications for Aoi Systems Apart from Pcb Inspection

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Aoi Systems for Inspection of Ic Substrates

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Sophisticated Hardware and Software Systems to Handle Large Amount of Data

5.2.4.2 Availability of Superior Inspection Technology as a Substitute

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aoi Market

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Microart Services Inc Used Cyberoptics' Qx250I 2D Aoi System for Post Solder Inspection

5.6.2 Laritech Chose Koh Young Technology as Their Inspection Partner

5.6.3 E.D.&A. Invests in Viscom 3D Aoi for Tht Line

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Aoi

5.8.2 Aoi to Help Accelerate Industry 4.0 Transformation

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.12.2 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs)

5.12.3 Waste of Electronic and Electrical Equipment (Weee)

5.12.4 European Conformity (Ce)

5.12.5 Electronic Components Industry Association (Ecia)

6 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fabrication Phase

6.3 Assembly Phase

7 Elements of Aoi System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Elements of Aoi System

7.2.1 Camera System

7.2.1.1 Monochrome Camera

7.2.1.2 Color Camera

7.2.2 Lighting System

7.2.2.1 Fluorescent Lighting

7.2.2.2 Led Lighting

7.2.2.3 Uv (Ultraviolet) or Ir (Infrared) Lighting

7.2.3 Computer System

7.2.4 Software

7.3 Defect Detection Process

7.3.1 Image Comparison

7.3.1.1 Cad Data

7.3.1.2 Golden Board Image

7.3.1.3 Classification Process of an Image

7.3.2 Algorithm-Based Detection

7.4 Types of Pcbs Used for Defect Detection

7.4.1 Single-Sided Pcb

7.4.1.1 Application of Single-Sided Pcb

7.4.2 Double-Sided Pcb

7.4.2.1 Application of Double-Sided Pcb

7.4.3 Multilayer Pcb

7.4.3.1 Application of Multilayer Pcb

7.4.4 High-Density Interconnect (Hdi) Boards

7.4.4.1 Application of Hdi Boards

7.4.5 Flexible Pcb

7.4.5.1 Application of Flexible Pcbs

7.4.6 Rigid Flexible Pcb

7.4.6.1 Application of Rigid Flexible Pcb

7.4.7 Ic Substrate

7.4.7.1 Application of Ic Substrate

8 Aoi System Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3D Aoi Systems

8.2.1 Ability to Inspect Coplanarity of Components and Provide Volumetric Measurement Data to Drive Demand

8.2.2 Methodologies of 3D Aoi Inspection

8.2.2.1 Laser Measurement

8.2.2.2 Multi-Frequency Moire Phase Shift Image Processing

8.3 2D Aoi Systems

8.3.1 Higher Rate of False Calls Will Lead to Shrinking Demand

9 Aoi System Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inline Aoi

9.2.1 Need for Faster Pcb Inspection to Drive Demand

9.3 Offline Aoi

9.3.1 Less Accuracy in Fault Detection Will Lead to Moderate Demand

10 Aoi System Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Rising Need for Smart Devices to Drive Demand

10.3 Telecommunications

10.3.1 Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies Contribute to Drive Demand

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Industrial IoT Enables Automotive Industry to Adopt Aoi Systems

10.5 Medical Devices

10.5.1 Rising Digitization in Medical Devices to Drive Demand

10.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.6.1 Need for High-Quality Electronic Components to Drive Demand

10.7 Industrial Electronics

10.7.1 Increasing Industrial Digitization to Drive Demand

10.8 Energy & Power

10.8.1 Upgrade of Energy Infrastructure to Drive Demand

11 Aoi Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Top Five Company Revenue Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Aoi Market: Product Footprint

12.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.7.1 Aoi Market: Product Launches, April 2019-March 2021

12.7.2 Aoi Market: Deals, May 2019-January 2021

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Koh Young Technology

13.2.2 Test Research

13.2.3 Omron

13.2.4 Viscom

13.2.5 Saki Corporation

13.2.6 Nordson

13.2.7 Kla

13.2.8 Camtek

13.2.9 Cyberoptics

13.2.10 Goepel Electronic

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Mirtec

13.3.2 Marantz Electronics

13.3.3 Machine Vision Products

13.3.4 Mycronic Ab (Vi Technology)

13.3.5 Aoi Systems

13.3.6 Dcb Automation

13.3.7 Pemtron

13.3.8 Parmi

13.3.9 Stratus Vision

13.3.10 Asc International

13.3.11 Manncorp

13.3.12 Ascen Technology

13.3.13 Screen Pe Solutions

13.3.14 Aoi Vision Pte

13.3.15 Seho Systems

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

