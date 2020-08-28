Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market Expected to be Worth $1.7 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market By Type, By Technology, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the growth of the industry include growing demand for consumer products, rising demand for high-quality electronic parts, demand for better efficiency by electronics manufacturing (EMS) firms, and increasing demand for AOI systems in automotive electronics. Automated optical inspection is a significant tool used in the manufacture and testing of PCBs.



High technology adoption in the consumer electronics industry is driving the development of the global demand for automated optical inspection systems.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Nordson Corporation and Omron Corporation are the forerunners in the Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market. Companies such as CyberOptics Corporation, Koh Young Technology, Inc., Saki Corporation, and MIRTEC Co., Ltd., Test Research, Inc., Viscom AG, Gopel Electronics GmbH, and Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Viscom AG, Test Research, Inc., Nordson Corporation, Koh Young Technology, Inc., CyberOptics Corporation, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.), Gopel Electronic GmbH, MIRTEC Co., Ltd., Saki Corporation.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Jul-2020: Saki Corporation signed partnership agreement with Fuji America. The partnership was aimed to incorporate Saki's 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) systems into Fuji's Smart Factory SMT line at its Vernon Hills, IL facility. Saki's inspection and measurement systems is expected to be used to ensure that the printed circuit boards produced at Fuji adhere to the highest standards of quality and reliability.



Jun-2020: MIRTEC came into partnership with Virtex, a technology company. Following the partnership, MIRTEC provided its MV-6 OMNI to Virtex. MV-6 OMNI is ideal for 3D Inspection Solutions to meet the stringent quality requirements of VIRTEX's high-reliability customers.



Mar-2020: MIRTEC announced its collaboration with Bosch, an engineering and technology company. Under this collaboration, Bosch selected MIRTEC's 3D AOI Technology as the best solution to meet their ongoing quality initiatives.



Jan-2020: Koh Young collaborated with Custom Interconnect Ltd. following which the latter company installed two Koh Young Zenith 2 3D Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems. The Koh Young system, with its eight-light projectors, benefits from fully 3D light metrology offering CIL the most accurate measurement.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Jun-2020: Gopel Electronic introduced two new automatic optical inspection systems. The series consists of the stand-alone system Basic line 3D XE and the inline system Advanced line 3D XE. Both systems can be used as full 3D solder paste inspection systems (SPI). Therefore, configuration as an inspection island offers a highly efficient and flexible production environment.



May-2020: Nordson EFD, a Nordson company unveiled the OptiSure Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) software and confocal laser as add-ons to its existing vision-guided dispensing robots. OptiSure AOI add-ons provide optical assurance of fluid deposit accuracy and integrate seamlessly with Nordson EFD's proprietary DispenseMotion software.



Mar-2020: CyberOptics launched the Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-enabled 3D MX3000 Final Vision Inspection (FVI) system for memory modules. The system extended its memory module inspection system portfolio from 2D to 3D3D MX3000 memory module inspection system. The system enabled highly accurate, dual-sided final vision inspection, and doubles productivity.



Mar-2020: Test Research, Inc. (TRI) introduced the high-resolution TR7700QE-S 3D AOI for the Semiconductor and Packaging Industry. The TR7700QE-S provides high accuracy and repeatability.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market, by Technology

1.4.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market, by Vertical

1.4.4 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Business Unit Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Mar - 2020, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Type

4.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems 2D AOI Market by Region

4.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems 3D AOI Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Vertical

5.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems IT & Telecom Market by Region

5.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Electronics Market by Region

5.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Healthcare & Social Assistance Market by Region

5.4 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Automotive Market by Region

5.5 Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

5.6 Global Other Vertical Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Technology

6.1 Global Inline Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Region

6.2 Global Offline Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market by Region

7.1 North America Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market

7.2 Europe Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market

7.4 LAMEA Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Omron Corporation

8.2 Viscom AG

8.3 Test Research Inc.

8.4 Nordson Corporation

8.5 Koh young Technology Inc.

8.6 CyberOptics Corporation

8.7 Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd. (Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.)

8.8 Gopel Electronic GmbH

8.9 MIRTEC Co. Ltd.

8.10 Saki Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug35mz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

