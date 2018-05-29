Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2018-2025: Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 1.97 Billion by 2025 from US$ 799.0 Million in 2017

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market is expected to grow US$ 1973.4 million by 2025 from US$ 799.0 million in 2017

The sales of automated parcel delivery terminals is largely influenced by numerous factors. On the basis of deployment, indoor automated parcel delivery terminals are dominating the global automated parcel delivery terminals market owing to additional security provisions such as in-house security in the premises that helps to avoid burglary. Further, partnerships among retailers/stores/mall owners with automated delivery terminal companies is a prosperous opportunity in the market.

The competitive dynamics in the automated parcel delivery terminals market is anticipated to change during the coming years with entry of new players. Majority of the companies are located in the European region as well as in the U.S. However, new players are emerging in the developing countries particularly in Asia Pacific. High penetration of the market is noticed in developed countries however, developing economies are now witnessing an increase in the installation of these terminals. Germany, U.S., and China hold more than half of the global market share, Germany being on the first position.

Indoor automated parcel delivery terminals are the most preferred terminals as they offer better safety of products from theft as well as extreme climatic conditions. On the basis of end-user, the e-commerce/retails segment is dominating all across the globe. This growth is attributed to the constantly growing e-commerce market worldwide and the changing preference of people towards online shopping. However, majority of these terminals are unfit for delivery of bulky parcel, which may restrict the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction



2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways



4 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Landscape



4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - By Deployment

4.2.2 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - By Service Provider

4.2.3 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis

5 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - Key Industry Dynamics



5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Online Retailing and E-Commerce Market

5.1.2 Overcoming Last Mile' of the Delivery Challenge

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unfit for Bulky and Large Size Parcels

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Urbanization and Digitization

5.3.2 Collaboration of E-commerce Companies with Logistics Firms

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Autonomous Ground Vehicles integration with Parcel Delivery Terminals

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - Global



6.1 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Overview

6.2 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market Analysis - By Deployment



7.1 Overview

7.2 Indoor

7.3 Outdoor

8 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market Analysis - By Service Providers



8.1 Overview

8.2 Retailers/E-commerce

8.3 Shipping/Logistics

8.4 Government

8.5 Others

9 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape



10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development

10.3 Merger & Acquisition

11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market positioning

12 Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market - Key Company Profiles



Bell and Howell, LLC

Cleveron AS

Engy Group

ByBox Holdings Ltd.

InPost S.A.

KEBA AG

Neopost Group

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

TZ Ltd.

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.



