Global Automated Parking System Market Report 2022: Increase in High-Rise Structures is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automated parking system market.

The global automated parking system market is expected to grow from $1.66 billion in 2021 to $1.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automated parking system market is expected to grow to $3.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

- War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report. Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the market are Westfalia Parking, Unitronics, Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd., Robotic Parking Systems Inc., City Lift Parking LLC, Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd., Skyline Parking, Park plus, Automotion Parking Systems , FATA Automation Inc., Parkmatic, EITO&GLOBAL INC., AJ Automated Parking Systems, U-Tron and Robotic Parking Systems.



The automated parking system market consists of sales of automated parking system-related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to stack vehicles vertically to limit space. An automated parking system refers to a system that consists of several rooms for storing and retrieving vehicles. With the help of this system, vehicles can be transported from the entrance to their parking space without the presence of a driver.



The main components of automated parking systems are hardware and software. Hardware refers to the computer's tangible components that store and run the written instructions provided by the software. The types of structures involved are AGV system, silo system, tower system, rail guided cart (RGC) system, puzzle system, and shuttle system. The platforms are palleted, and non-palleted. The automation levels involved fully automated and semi-automated. The various end users include residential, commercial, and mixed-use.



Western Europe was the largest region in the automated parking system market in 2021. The regions covered in the automated parking system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in high-rise structures are expected to propel the growth of the automated parking system market going forward. High-rise structures refer to a building or structure that is between 75 and 491 feet high. The automated parking system built into high-rise buildings helps to withstand earthquakes, provide safety mechanisms, and supports pallets under vehicles.

For instance, in February 2022, according to the research report by Anarock, an India-based property consulting company, out of 486 residential projects, 291 projects, or 60%, were high-rise buildings, and in the year 2021, the percentage rose to 62%. It means in the year 2021, 263 projects out of 421 were for high-rise buildings. Therefore, high-rise structures are driving the growth of the automated parking system market.



Advancements in technology are the key trend gaining popularity in the automated parking system market. Major companies operating in the automated parking system market are integrating intelligence systems such as sensors to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2021, Evergrande Auto, a China-based company manufacturing automated parking systems, launched its automated valet parking system (AVP) based on smart technology with the introduction of the AVP automatic parking system which uses sensor technologies like ultrasonic radars, millimeter-wave radars, high-definition cameras with panoramic views, as well as high-precision maps, and has contributed to the development of features like cruising on narrow roads, pedestrian and obstacle avoidance, automatic car-following, and automatic recognition of park lots.



The countries covered in the automated parking system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automated Parking System Market Characteristics



3. Automated Parking System Market Trends And Strategies



4. Automated Parking System Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automated Parking System Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automated Parking System Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automated Parking System Market



5. Automated Parking System Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automated Parking System Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automated Parking System Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automated Parking System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automated Parking System Market, Segmentation By Component , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

6.2. Global Automated Parking System Market, Segmentation By Structure Type , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

AGV System

Silo System

Tower System

Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

Puzzle System

Shuttle System

6.3. Global Automated Parking System Market, Segmentation By Platform , Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Palleted

Non-Palleted

6.4. Global Automated Parking System Market, Segmentation By Automation Level, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Fully Automated

Semi Automated

6.5. Global Automated Parking System Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Mixed Use

7. Automated Parking System Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automated Parking System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automated Parking System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biu9qq-parking?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets