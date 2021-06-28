Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $10.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 23% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 22.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

Vertical Lift Module Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global Vertical Lift Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$827.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain

An Introduction to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Technologies & Systems

Functions of AS/RS Systems

Applications of AS/RS Systems

Benefits of Using ASRS

Global ASRS Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth

ASRS Helping Western Businesses Reshore Manufacturing Operations for the Post-Pandemic World

Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)

Arkrobot.com

Automation Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solutions

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic GmbH

Flexe, Inc.

Green Automated Solutions, Inc.

Kardex Remstar

Knapp AG

Kubo Systems

Mecalux SA

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI SCHAFER

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics SpA

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Vanderlande Industries BV

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics

Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor Growth in AS/RS Market

Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations

Fully Automated Warehouses to Become More Common Post-COVID-19 Period

Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation

Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications

Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses & Distribution Centers

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems to Improve Efficiency

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expansion in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors to Drive Market Opportunities

ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market to Boost Market Prospects

COVID-19 Drives Robust Growth in E-Commerce Sales: Potential for ASRS Market

ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food & Beverage Industry

Changing Conditions in Food & Beverage Industry Drive Adoption of ASRS Technology

Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology

Transition of Material Handling Needs in Automobile Industry to Support AS/RS Implementations

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Growing Prominence of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems in Consumer Electronics Production Units

ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies

Automated Storage & Retrieval in Hospital Supply Chain

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations to Boost ASRS Market

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains in Laboratory Applications

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

Goods-to-Robot Picking System: An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS

AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses

Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems

Plastic Pallets Emerge as Ideal Platforms for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities

Hybrid AMR and AS/RS Systems Emerge to Address Post Pandemic Industry Needs

Aging Workforce & Focus on Worker Safety Drives Demand for Automated ASRS Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Post Pandemic World to Present Renewed Opportunities for Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Poised for Growth

Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated Systems

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

Material Handling Market in China : An Overview

: An Overview China Remains at Forefront of Growth in the Material Handling Equipment Market

Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market

EUROPE

An Overview of European Material Handling Market

Post Pandemic Period to Present Promising Opportunities for European MHE Market

Increasing Investments in Automating Processes Benefits Automated MHE Market

FRANCE



GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



BRAZIL



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 104

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oshths

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

