Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG
- Daifuku
- Dematic Group
- Kardex
- KNAPP AG
- KUKA AG
- Mecalux, S.A.
- Murata Machinery
- Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
- System Logistics
- TGW Logistics Group GmbH
- Toyota Material Handling
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain
- An Introduction to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
- Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Technologies & Systems
- Functions of AS/RS Systems
- Applications of AS/RS Systems
- Benefits of Using ASRS
- Global ASRS Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth
- ASRS Helping Western Businesses Reshore Manufacturing Operations for the Post-Pandemic World
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics
- Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor Growth in AS/RS Market
- Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations
- Fully Automated Warehouses to Become More Common Post-COVID-19 Period
- Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation
- Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications
- Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses & Distribution Centers
- Trend towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- The Internet of Things Gains Prominence for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
- Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems to Improve Efficiency
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expansion in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors to Drive Market Opportunities
- Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2020)
- ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market to Boost Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Drives Robust Growth in E-Commerce Sales: Potential for ASRS Market
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)
- ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food & Beverage Industry
- Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E
- Changing Conditions in Food & Beverage Industry Drive Adoption of ASRS Technology
- Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology
- Transition of Material Handling Needs in Automobile Industry to Support AS/RS Implementations
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Growing Prominence of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems in Consumer Electronics Production Units
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies
- Automated Storage & Retrieval in Hospital Supply Chain
- Rising Adoption of Automated Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations to Boost ASRS Market
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains in Laboratory Applications
- Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Goods-to-Robot Picking System: An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation
- Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
- Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS
- AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses
- Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems
- Plastic Pallets Emerge as Ideal Platforms for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
- 3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities
- Hybrid AMR and AS/RS Systems Emerge to Address Post Pandemic Industry Needs
- Aging Workforce & Focus on Worker Safety Drives Demand for Automated ASRS Systems
