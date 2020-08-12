Global Automated Teller Machine Market Analysis 2020 with Profiles of Key Players Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Dover Corp, GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd and NCR Corp.
Aug 12, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Teller Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automated teller machine market is poised to grow by $ 7.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the multifunctionality features in ATMs and growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs. This study identifies the increase in the number of mobile ATMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automated teller machine market growth during the next few years.
The automated teller machine market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscapes.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. It covers the following areas:
- Automated teller machine market sizing
- Automated teller machine market forecast
- Automated teller machine market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated teller machine market vendors that include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Dover Corp., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., NCR Corp., and Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.. Also, the automated teller machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Dover Corp.
- Euronet Worldwide Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GRGBanking
- Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyosung Corp.
- NCR Corp.
- Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
