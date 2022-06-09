Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by 2026 - Heady Pace of Investments in Logistics Automation Sets the Tone for Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period.

Automatic Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) are commonly used by the global industry for materials handling and generally refers to automated trailer and truck loading or unloading either without or on pallets, racks, slip sheets, and containers, by using different automated guided vehicles (AGV) or conveyor belts which are integrated with vehicles to automate receiving, logistics, and shipping operations.

Furthermore, the global transportation industry is also heavily reliant on ATLS systems for rapidly moving products through land, air, and sea. Market fortunes of the Material Handling equipment industry are largely pegged to the general health of the economy and production levels in industries such as motor vehicles, chemicals, food and beverage, and other non-durables.

The rising need for logistics companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving the market, at present. Increasing demands in supply chain are leading companies to evolve and optimize their warehouse logistics and supply chain. Globalization and the associated supply chain fragmentation of various industries, along with the trend of outsourcing have had a significant bearing on the growth of the market. Increase in application areas is another factor boding well for the market.



Other factors expected to drive growth include capacity expansions and growing fragmentation of the logistic chains. Demand for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated retrieval systems (ARS) along with sortation systems, palletization systems, and conveyor systems, among others is projected to grow stronger in the near term.

Growth of automated material handling systems is also favored by advancements in wireless technology, specifically with respect to automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Technology advancements in the field of electronics are also having a favorable impact on the market for automated material handling systems.

At present, majority of the old systems in production facilities are being automated through the addition of new electronics components and software, which eliminate the need for manual workers in storing, handling and controlling materials during production, disposal, distribution, and consumption operations.

Efforts in the material handling industry are focused on developing new technologies, equipment and systems, which assist in providing visibility throughout the entire supply chain. Such enhanced visibility is critical for customers to gain insights into the impact of their investments into various material handling technologies on overall business operations.

In the long run, advanced technologies such as driverless vehicles, robotics, autonomous control and wearable computing are expected to drive the evolution of automated material handling systems.



Slat Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$899.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Belt Conveyor Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $539.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $411 Million by 2026

The Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$539.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.2% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$411 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$161.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Chain Conveyor Systems Segment to Reach $458.7 Million by 2026

Conveyors represent the most common material handling equipment available as well as a vital component of the material transfer process flow. Modern conveyor technology has evolved to handle complex automated processes. Modern conveyor systems interact with advanced robotic systems to facilitate manufacturing and distribution processes.



What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Opportunity for Automation in Logistics Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Heady Pace of Investments in Logistics Automation Sets the Tone for Growth of Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Automatic Truck Loading Systems (ATLS): Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Outlook for the Global Logistics Industry in 2022 Signals Favorable Growth for Automated Truck Loading Systems

Improving Outlook for Freight Trucking to Encourage Investments in Digital & Automation Technologies Including Automated Truck Loading Systems Global Freight Trucking Market

Punishing Increases in Costs in the Trucking Industry Amplifies the Attractiveness of Automated Truck Loading Systems

Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth in the Market

In Focus - Automated Dock Loading/Unloading

Focus on Worker Safety & Need to Reduce Labor Costs Strengthens the Business Case for Automated Truck Loading Systems

Rise in Demand for Automation and Remote Connectivity Spurs Innovations in Chain Conveyor Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cs85sg

