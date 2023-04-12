Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2022 - 2030: Rising Demand for Automatic Smart Feeders in Smart Homes Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market by Pet Type (Dog Feeder, Cat Feeder, and Others), Distribution Channel, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for automatic and smart pet feeders was valued at USD 1,841.9 million in 2021 and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Petnet

CleverPet

Poppy

Shenzhen E-lirking Net Tech Co. Ltd.

Pets at Home Group Plc

DOGNESS Group

Catspad

Wopet

Skymee Store

PETKIT

The increasing adoption of pets for mental health and stress relief and the growing demand for automatic smart feeders in smart homes and buildings are the main factors contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Automatic and intelligent pet feeders are designed to dispense a specific amount of food at pre-set intervals, making it easier for pet owners to keep track of their pet's food intake. Smart pet feeders are equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities and cameras, which enable owners to monitor their pets. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of pets increased as people sought companionship to combat loneliness and stress.

The demand for automatic pet feeders has also increased due to the need for pets to be fed at appropriate times and volumes, as well as the growing issue of pet obesity and liver disease.

The market for automatic pet feeders will continue to grow as the global pet population expands and advancements in smart feeding technologies are made. For instance, Baybot, a Mumbai-based company, recently launched its Baybot PetFeeder, an IoT-powered device that enables pet owners to schedule feedings for their pets, even when they are not at home.



Market Dynamics

Driver:



Advancements in smart home technologies, increased home automation, and growing demand for better pet monitoring are fueling the demand for automatic pet feeders. As more pet owners embrace digitalization and smart houses, they are turning to smart pet feeders that can be connected to smartphones and other devices to provide real-time updates and enable remote monitoring of pets.

Some of these feeders can even be controlled using virtual personal assistants such as Amazon's Alexa, thanks to smart technology integration. The popularity of adopting pets as companions for mental health and enjoyment, as well as the increased spending on pet care, is driving the demand for smart pet feeders.



Restraint:



The high cost of smart pet feeders and the complexity of multiple pet feeding are the primary factors hindering the growth of the market. Most automated pet feeders lack proper sensors, which results in programmed meals being dispensed even if there is food left over.

In addition, feeding multiple pets in the same location can result in the consumption of each other's food, making it difficult to track each animal's meal. The dispensing activity can also be noisy and upsetting to sensitive animals, which may prevent them from eating.

Furthermore, these feeders may not be suitable for all pets' diets, as they typically only work well with specific sizes of dry food and kibbles.

In more complex designs, cleaning can be challenging and may require disassembling the device to clean its moving parts. If the batteries run out or there is a power outage, the feeder won't work, which could result in missed meals and interrupted feeding. All of these factors are hindering the revenue growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for automatic smart feeders in smart homes

4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of pets during the COVID-19 pandemic

4.2.2.3. Rising pet adoption as a companion for mental health and relieving stress

4.2.2.4. Advancements in technologies and new product launches for proper pet monitoring

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of smart pet feeders

4.2.3.2. Challenges with cleaning and power cuts

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market By Pet Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Pet Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Dog Feeder

5.3. Cat Feeder

5.4. Others

Chapter 6. Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends

6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Online E-commerce Stores

6.3. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

6.4. Pet Care Stores & Clinics

Chapter 7. Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Wet & Dry Food

7.3. Medicines

7.4. Weekly Treats

7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market Positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

