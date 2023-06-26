Global Automatic Checkweigher Strategic Business Report 2023: Improving Productivity Through Checkweighers Bolsters Growth

26 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET
The "Automatic Checkweigher: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$239.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$207.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combination Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured) -
- A&D Company, Limited
- All-Fill Inc.
- Anritsu Corporation
- Avery Weigh-Tronix
- Bizerba SE & Co. KG
- Cardinal / Detecto Scale
- Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
- General Measure
- Ishida Co., Ltd.
- LOMA SYSTEMS
- METTLER TOLEDO GmbH
- Minebea Intec GmbH
- MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG
- Precia Molen (France)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Varpe Control de Peso S.A.
- WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH
- YAMATO SCALE CO., Ltd.
- Zhuhai Dahang Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- How Companies & Industries Have Coped With Pandemic Induced Automation So Far
- Automatic Checkweigher - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Checkweighers: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Automatic Checkweighers
- Types of Automatic Checkweighers
- Hardware Description of Automatic Checkweighers
- Checkweighers Support Tolerance Schemes & Data Collection Strategies
- Key Applications of Checkweighers
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Type
- World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standalone Systems, and Combination Systems
- Analysis by Technology
- World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Strain Gauge, and EMFR
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Automatic Checkweighers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
- World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications
- Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
- Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers
- Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future
- Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing
- Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity
- Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher
- Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control
- Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers
- Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers
- Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry
- Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market
- Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry
- Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2021
- Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand
- Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand
- Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands
- Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers
- Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others
- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment
- Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth
- Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbipmb
