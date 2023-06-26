Global Automatic Checkweigher Strategic Business Report 2023: Improving Productivity Through Checkweighers Bolsters Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Checkweigher: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$239.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$207.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combination Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured) -

  • A&D Company, Limited
  • All-Fill Inc.
  • Anritsu Corporation
  • Avery Weigh-Tronix
  • Bizerba SE & Co. KG
  • Cardinal / Detecto Scale
  • Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
  • General Measure
  • Ishida Co., Ltd.
  • LOMA SYSTEMS
  • METTLER TOLEDO GmbH
  • Minebea Intec GmbH
  • MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG
  • Precia Molen (France)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Varpe Control de Peso S.A.
  • WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH
  • YAMATO SCALE CO., Ltd.
  • Zhuhai Dahang Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
  • Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
  • A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
  • Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
  • Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
  • Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
  • How Companies & Industries Have Coped With Pandemic Induced Automation So Far
  • Automatic Checkweigher - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Checkweighers: A Prelude
  • An Introduction to Automatic Checkweighers
  • Types of Automatic Checkweighers
  • Hardware Description of Automatic Checkweighers
  • Checkweighers Support Tolerance Schemes & Data Collection Strategies
  • Key Applications of Checkweighers
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Analysis by Type
  • World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standalone Systems, and Combination Systems
  • Analysis by Technology
  • World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Strain Gauge, and EMFR
  • Analysis by End-Use
  • World Automatic Checkweighers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, and Other End-Uses
  • Regional Analysis
  • World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
  • World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications
  • Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
  • Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers
  • Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future
  • Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing
  • Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity
  • Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher
  • Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control
  • Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers
  • Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers
  • Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
  • Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
  • Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry
  • Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market
  • Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry
  • Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2021
  • Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry
  • Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
  • Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand
  • Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand
  • Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands
  • Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers
  • Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
  • Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
  • Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023
  • With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
  • Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth
  • Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others
  • Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment
  • Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth
  • Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
  • Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
  • Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations
  • Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
  • E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers
  • Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbipmb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Light, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook, 2023: Notable Regulations and Trends by Region

Global Wind Farms Database 2023: Detailed Coverage of Onshore and Offshore Market Across 133 Countries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.