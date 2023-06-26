Global Automatic Checkweigher Strategic Business Report 2023: Improving Productivity Through Checkweighers Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Checkweigher: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$239.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$207.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combination Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

How Companies & Industries Have Coped With Pandemic Induced Automation So Far

Automatic Checkweigher - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Checkweighers: A Prelude

An Introduction to Automatic Checkweighers

Types of Automatic Checkweighers

Hardware Description of Automatic Checkweighers

Checkweighers Support Tolerance Schemes & Data Collection Strategies

Key Applications of Checkweighers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standalone Systems, and Combination Systems

Analysis by Technology

World Automatic Checkweighers Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Strain Gauge, and EMFR

Analysis by End-Use

World Automatic Checkweighers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Automatic Checkweighers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications

Improving Productivity through Checkweighers

Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers

Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future

Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing

Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity

Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher

Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control

Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry

Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market

Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2021

Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand

Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand

Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands

Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers

Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment

Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025

