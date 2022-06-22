Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Industry Leaders - IBM, Digimarc, Google, Microsoft, Apple

Jun 22, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Content Recognition Market by Component, Content, Technology, Applications (Broadcast Monitoring and AD Targeting & Pricing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automatic content recognition market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8%
The automatic content recognition market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the evolution of new technologies, and adoption and scaling of digital initiatives.
Automatic content recognition technology that analyses pixels on smart, internet-connected device screens to determine what information and advertisements people are viewing. It has the potential to make TV advertising less of a black box by revealing the true reach of advertisements, but it requires customer opt-in, which has slowed adoption.
The need for automatic content recognition solutions has risen dramatically across all countries as automatic content recognition technology becomes more integrated into smart phones and smart TVs.
The rising integration of ACR in smart TVs and second screen devices such as smartphones and wearables, as well as the increasing deployment of ACR technologies by media firms for applications such as broadcast monitoring and audience measurement, are the primary drivers of market expansion.
A golden age in TV entertainment technology has resulted in an explosion of TV viewing possibilities for the common consumer during the last decade.
The on premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period
Among deployment type, the on premises segment is estimated to grow with the larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations. These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability.
The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
The adoption of Automatic content recognition and services among large enterprises is elevated as large enterprises use automatic content recognition solutions for specific use cases. They are challenged with the problematic assignment of fundamentally managing security because of the distinct nature of IT infrastructure, which is complicated in nature.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
The need to improve and streamline business processes and support decision-making is driving the demand for automatic content recognition in the Asia Pacific. Hence, Automatic content recognition vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Automatic content recognition market.
Premium Insights
- Rising Use of Smart Devices and Content Streaming Services to Boost Market Growth
- Media & Entertainment Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022
- Audience Segmentation & Measurement Segment and Media & Entertainment Vertical to Account for the Highest Shares in 2022
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Drivers
- Rising Use of Smart Devices and Content Streaming Services
- Increase in Deployment of Automatic Content Recognition Technologies by Media & Entertainment Companies for Audience Measurement and Broadcast Monitoring
- Increasing Penetration of Speech and Voice Recognition Technology in Smart Appliances
- Need to Understand Consumer Behavior and the Growing Number of Hosted Automatic Content Recognition Solution Providers
Restraints
- Huge Investment in Technology Development Keeps Out Small Players
- Data Security Concerns
Opportunities
- Increase in Adoption of Ai, Ml, and Nlp Technologies
- Evolving Concept of Contextual Advertising, Contextual Commerce, Enhanced Contextual Experiences, and Spoiler-Proof Social Feeds
Challenges
- Overcoming Loopholes in Automatic Content Recognition Technologies
- Technological Challenges and Complexity of Devising Content Recognition Algorithms
- Ownership and Privacy of Collected Data
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Cumulative Growth Analysis
- Automatic Content Recognition: Evolution
Case Study Analysis
Media & Entertainment
- Sony Tv Used Zapr to Engage with 2,000,000+ Smartphone Users
- Endeavour Media Enhanced Their Customer Experience with Digimarc
IT & Telecommunication
- Avantive Solutions Deployed Voicebase Enterprise Accelerator to Help Clients Automatically Identify Overall Agent Performance
Retail & Ecommerce
- Britannia Opted Zapr to Reach Out to the Wider Audience and Generate a Powerful Brand Impression
- Datalogic S.P.A Reduced Bar Code Scanning Time with Digimarc Solution
Automotive
- Cardekho Solved the Duplication Problem and Reached the Right Audiences Cost-Effectively with Zapr
Education
- Crafton Hills College (Chc) Enhanced Live Captioning with Verbit to Deliver Quality Education for Disabled Beings
- University of Pittsburgh Enhanced Live Captioning with Verbit for Commencement Ceremonies Across 35 Countries
Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Delta Dental Selected Voice Base's Enterprise Accelerator to Streamline Its Call Center Operations
Consumer Electronics
- Dell Bridged Offline Tv with Targeted Engagement Among Young Audiences
Government & Defense
- Groundwork Ohio Provided Accessible Content to Its Community with Verbit's Transcription
- Supply/Value Chain Analysis
Technology Analysis
- Ai and Automatic Content Recognition
- Machine Learning and Automatic Content Recognition
- Internet of Things and Automatic Content Recognition
- Automatic Content Recognition and Natural Language Processing
Regulatory Implications
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
- Soc 2 Type Ii Compliance
- Iso/Iec 27001
- The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
Company Profiles
Major Players
- IBM
- Digimarc
- Microsoft
- Apple
Other Players
- Nuance Communications
- Arcsoft
- Audible Magic
- Acrcloud
- Kt Corporation
- Kudelski Group
- Gracenote
- Voiceinteraction
- Vobile
- Voicebase
- Mufin GmbH
SMEs and Startups
- Beatgrid Media B.V.
- Clarifai
- Datascouting
- Ivitec
- Viscovery Pte Ltd
- Zapr Media Labs
- Valossa
- Sensetime
- Verbit
- Megvii
- Sambatv
