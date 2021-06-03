Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 3953 Companies: 49 - Players covered include Aspen Avionics, Inc.; Avidyne Corporation; Esterline Technologies Corporation; FreeFlight Systems; Garmin Ltd.; Harris Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Indra Sistemas SA; L3 Technologies, Inc.; Rockwell Collins, Inc.; Thales Group; Trig Avionics Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, ADS-B Ground Stations); Component (Transponder, Receiver, Antenna, ADS-B Ground Receivers, Other Components); Application (Terminal Maneuvering Area (TMA) Surveillance, Airborne Surveillance) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by the Year 2026

ADS-B is an advanced surveillance technology that allows pilots to determine aircraft position by leveraging satellite navigation. The surveillance technique enables users to broadcast data related to aircraft identify and position as well as other information received from onboard systems like Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). The ADS-B market is poised to be driven by increasing demand for advanced surveillance technology for aircraft tracking and safety. The FAA requires all aircraft operators in the US to equip their fleet with ADS-B systems. All aircraft operating within the US airspace are required to transfer specific information by using ADS-B OUT avionics. Similar mandates across countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the UAE and India are expected to fuel global demand for ADS-B systems. ADS-B systems are anticipated to receive a major boost from rising number of aircraft related deliveries and orders coupled with increasing investments to upgrade commercial airports with sophisticated technologies and facilities. The market growth is also contributed by launch of portable ADS-B systems intended to reduce manufacturing cost along with integration of standard ADS-B. The market expansion is also facilitated by increasing number of UAVs, creating the requirement to integrate these vehicles with advanced air traffic control systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) estimated at US$579.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period. ADS-B Out, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.7% CAGR to reach US$743.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ADS-B In segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) market. ADS-B In and ADS-B Out are the two types of services offered under ADS-B. Both the services can substitute radar for primary surveillance, for aircraft control across the world. ADS-B Out broadcasts information such as altitude, ground speed, GPS location and such other data to both ground station and other aircraft, every second. The ability to receive such information constitutes the functionality of ADS-B In. Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) systems are anticipated to report massive gains from the European Commission's mandate that requires all aircraft with a takeoff weight of up to 5,700 kg and cruise velocity exceeding 250 ktas to implement ADS-B Out technology. Favored by the mandate, Europe is witnessing a notable uptick in upgrades related to ADS-B Out systems, with Boeing 747-400, 757-200, and 757-300 models being at the forefront of adoption.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $254.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $173.5 Million by 2026

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$254.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$173.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 17.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$259.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US and Europe constitute the largest revenue contributors to the global ADS-B market. Established aviation industry and sustained emphasis on aircraft safety and solving airport congestion, have a major bearing on widespread adoption of ADS-B systems in developed world. Developing economies are poised to drive long term growth in the ADS-B market. Increased aviation activity in these markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of positive economic development, has been generating strong demand for ATC equipment market including ADS-B systems.

ADS-B Ground Stations Segment to Reach $381.5 Million by 2026

In the global ADS-B Ground Stations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$130.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.4 Million by the year 2026. More

