Global Automatic Dog Feeder Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Petkit, Petlibro and Radio System Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Dog Feeder Market by Type, Nature and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030"

Automatic dog feeders hold a large amount of dry dog food and dispense them in bowls for dogs to eat. These machines were are convenient for both dogs as well as for owners who cannot maintain a proper schedule for feeding their dogs. Programmable dog feeders allow users to set specific schedules and food quantities for their dogs that the machine will dispense at the set intervals. Gravity dog feeders work on the basis of the weight of the bowl.

If the dog eats a certain amount of food to reduce the weight of the bowl to a certain degree, post which the feeder dispenses more food into the bowl. These feeders by themselves are categorized as traditional dog feeders, however, allowing the control of these feeders through mobile applications through the use of the internet categorizes them as smart automatic dog feeders.



The concern regarding pet health has gained huge traction in the last few years, owing to strict government policies and owners' love toward their pets. For instance, as per the Queensland government, the owners are required to register their pets in some council areas and provide their pets with appropriate food, shelter, and total care. The government also ensures complete animal welfare to provide the utmost care, love, and best possible quality of life to them.

However, with the rising disposable income of the people, pet owners are capable of spending on nutritious and food to minimize the risk of any possible animal diseases among their dogs. Therefore, growing awareness regarding proper vaccination and the importance of feeding patterns and schedules for dogs among the owners is propelling the whole pet industry, which contributes to the growth of the automatic dog feeder and other smart machines, which are helpful in maintaining good health for the dogs.



There are myriad problems that can be associated with automatic dog feeders, few among them include high noise, dispensing of the inappropriate quantity of feed into the bowl due to faulty sensors. Feeders can make a lot of noise while dispensing food which may result in disturbing the sensitive pets leading them to stay away from the feed. Some species of dogs are afraid of loud noises and tend not to eat from the feeder. Other factors are malfunctioning sensors, which might result in continuous dispensing or no dispensing of food in the bowl. Furthermore, feeders might stop functioning due to low battery, which might result in missing meal dispensing thus will disrupt the feeding schedule. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned disadvantages the adoption of automatic dog feeders faces challenges in the market.



The automatic dog feeder market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into programmable dog feeders and gravity dog feeders. By nature, the market is divided into smart dog feeders & traditional dog feeders smart dog feeders. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The global automatic dog feeder market is analyzed on the basis of its prospects and future growth rate. The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global automatic dog feeder market. These include market forecast, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the role of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players profiled in the automatic dog feeder market analysis include C&A global, Dogness International, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation, Petkit, Petlibro, Radio System Corporation, Trixie Heimtierbedarf Gmbh & Co., Tuya Smart, Vet Innovations, Inc., and Wopet Pet Product Ltd

