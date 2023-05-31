Global Automatic Garage Door Operator Market 2023 - 2028: Emergence of Smart Homes Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Garage Door Operator Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic garage door operator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% to reach $3499.87 million by 2028 from $2550 million in 2022.



Market Trends and Drivers

The Emergence of Smart Homes Driving the Adoption of Automatic Garage Door Operators



People in 2023 were more curious about technology-orientated home appliances and smart gadgets. The smart home is a revolutionary concept in residential spaces that enhances comfort, convenience, security, entertainment, and sustainability. Therefore, the demand for smart technologies like smart lights, smart thermostats, smart locks, in the line smart garage door opener will also play a vital role in residential and commercial spaces in the upcoming years.



Mounting Number of Automobile Globally Increases the Garage Space Demand



Booming industrialization throughout the world led to higher growth rates of urban economy, increasing income for households, the high living standard of modern generations, and the rising population anticipated to increase the number of smart city cars and passenger vehicle ownership to the citizens. These factors propelled the growth rate of garage door installation the developing and developed countries in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Insights by product type



The global automatic garage door operator market by product type can be divided into screw drive, chain drive, belt drive, and others. In 2022, the screw drive segment dominated the market and was valued at approximately USD 923 million. The screw drive-type garage door opener has a threaded steel rod to lift the door.

The threaded rod wounds/unwound a cable around a pulley to lift or close the door. Even though the screw drive garage door opener makes noise during its drive, it is still less than what the chain drive system makes. Screw-drive garage door openers provide a lot of power in a compact device.

For homeowners with large, heavy, or oversized garage doors, screw-drive garage door openers can handle the door's weight without burning out early.



Segmentation by Opener Type

Screw Drive

Chain Drive

Belt Drive

Others

Insights by Sensor Type



The garage doors are automatically operated using various sensors, such as infrared and photoelectric. Automatic units have applications in various places, such as luxury residential housing, commercial spaces, etc.

Factors such as energy-saving, ease of operation, maintaining security, fast and accurate, cable-free, and others fuel the demand for these doors. The key sensor types in the automatic garage door operator market include infrared and photoelectric sensors.

The advantages of infrared sensor are their low power consumption, simple design, and useful features, which has reduced the risk of injury and other benefits which have pushed the market to the next level. Such factors have contributed to the infrared sensor automatic garage door operator market and helped to gain a dominant share among the sensor type segment.



Segmentation by Sensor Type

Infrared Sensor

Photoelectric Sensor

Insights by Controller Type

Home automation has become popular in recent decades, as day-to-day life is getting simpler due to the rapid development of technology. Almost everything has become automatic and digitalized. The Internet of Things (IoT) system accepts devices to be connected online and remotely monitored across the Internet.

With the help of technology development, automatic garage door operator systems were booming. The global automatic garage door operator market by controller type segments as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, under which the Wi-Fi segment holds the dominant share. Wi-fi-based controllers have huge advantages in terms of control door systems and accessibility.

Some of the popular Wi-Fi-based smart garage openers by key vendors are:

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub: It is a Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control; with the help of Smart garage control, users can open and close garage doors from anywhere with a smartphone through the myQ app. Also, universal - Easy-to-add functionality to renovate the existing garage door opener.

Nova Smart Garage Door Controller: With the help of Wi-Fi, Skylink Group's Nova Smart garage door controller syncs with Amazon Alexa. It can also easily transform existing garage door openers into smart openers through the SkylinkNet iOS or Android app.

Segmentation by Controller Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Insights by Installation Type

The new construction automatic garage door operator market was valued at over USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and holds the largest share by installation type. Many new construction projects in the global pipeline are enabling a steady demand for new garage doors in new building projects.

Innovations in garage door manufacturing and integrated locking systems may lead to a longer replacement cycle as the doors become light yet strong. With the recovery from the 2022 Russian invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic, the recommencement of construction activities is expanding the residential and commercial sectors worldwide.

Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil & others are expected to significantly grow in constructing new buildings. Numerous construction projects related to hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and others are lined up, which is expected to favor market growth.



Segmentation by Installation Type

New Construction

Replacement

Insights by End User

The global automatic garage door operator market by end-user segments into residential and commercial. The global residential segment holds the larger share of the industry. The rising global population and the number of households drive the demand for housing facilities. To meet the rising demand, governments worldwide have implemented policies to support the construction of residential units.

Furthermore, in 2022, the U.S. apartment market has planned for the largest conventional apartment projects, where the project number of units is nearly 411,000. These apartment projects are projected to boost the demand for automatic garage door operators.



Segmentation by End User

Residential

Commercial

Insights by Distribution Channel



The offline distribution channel dominated the global automatic garage door operator market in 2022 and is expected to witness an incremental growth of over USD 669 million during the forecast period. Factors such as the broad reach in areas that lack better connectivity and brand loyalty, along with the quality of products, are driving the growth of this segment.



The offline segment includes automatic garage door operators sold to consumers through the following channels:

Dealers & Distributors: They are the prime sellers of OEMs. They sell these automatic garage door operators on behalf of OEMs. For instance, Home Centers are Chamberlain and Genie dealers in New York and Georgia , US.

and , US. Specialty Stores: This segment includes companies Chamberlain, Genie, Sommer, Nortek, and others.

Mass Market Players: This segment constitutes supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others, such as Walmart, Lowe's, Costco, Sears, Tesco, Home Depot, and Target, which sell various types of products. Department stores, home improvement stores, and general and variety stores are also a part of this segment.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest global automatic garage door operator market share, accounting for approximately 41% in 2022. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for automatic garage door operators in the region.

Implementing smart automatic garage door operators in residential and commercial buildings can largely facilitate controlling energy consumption and help in achieving the energy efficiency goals in the country.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Competitive Landscape

The global automatic garage door operator market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of private and public companies. These vendors typically compete on a key range of product design, reliability, quality, support services, and price.

The instant technological advancements adversely impact the industry vendors as consumers anticipate the continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and enhance their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.



Key Vendors

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door Corporation

GARADOR

HORMANN

NOVOFERM

TECKENTRUP

Other Prominent Vendors

The Genie Company

SkylineNet Inc

CAME SPA

ERREKA

Gliderol

Marantec

Somfy

King Gate

Kruzik

Nice

Ryterna

ALUTECH

Raynor

Doorhan

Boss

CRAFTSMAN

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the automatic garage door operator market?

What is the growth rate of the global automatic garage door operator market?

Who are the key players in the global automatic garage door operator market?

Which region holds the leading global automatic garage door operator market share?

What are the rising trends in the automatic garage door operator market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ecrq2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets