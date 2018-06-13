Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, 2023 by Product, Offering, Vertical & Geography

The automatic identification and data capture market is likely to grow from USD 40.31 Billion in 2018 to USD 72.00 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the automatic identification and data capture market is propelled by the growing e-commerce industry, rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and increasing adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions by financial institutions. Factors such as the rising government regulations and growing opportunities from supply chain management and healthcare industries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the automatic identification and data capture market.



The automatic identification and data capture market has been segmented on the basis of offering, product, vertical, and geography. Smart cards held a larger share of the automatic identification and data capture market based on in 2017 by product type. The leading position of smart cards, in terms of market size, can be attributed to its several application areas, including identification, health cards, public transit, ATM cards, credit cards, fuel cards, and security tokens.



Among all offerings, the automatic identification and data capture market for services is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Frequent requirements related to repair and installation services, and technical and training support drive the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market for services.



Among all verticals using automatic identification and data capture solutions, the market for the retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023owing to the high adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions for product authentication, inventory optimization, effective supply chain management, advanced merchandising, and mobile commerce applications.



Among all regions, APAC held the largest share of the automatic identification and data capture market in 2017. The leading position of APAC can be attributed to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies supported by the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

4.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical

4.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering

4.4 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product

4.5 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Vertical

4.6 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphones for QR Code Scanning and Image Recognition

5.2.1.3 Minimizing Queuing and Transaction Time and Increasing Convenience in Making Small-Value Payments

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of AIDC Solutions By Financial Institutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Deployment Cost of AIDC Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Supply Chain Management and Healthcare Industries

5.2.3.2 Rising Government Regulations Supporting High Adoption of AIDC Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Malware Attacks and Security Breaches

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Barcodes

7.2.1 Barcode Scanners

7.2.2 Barcode Printers

7.3 Magnetic Stripe Cards

7.4 Smart Cards

7.4.1 Contact Smart Cards

7.4.2 Contactless Smart Cards

7.5 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

7.6 RFID Products

7.6.1 RFID Scanners

7.6.2 RFID Tags

7.6.3 RFID Printers

7.7 Biometric Systems

7.7.1 Face Recognition Systems

7.7.2 IRIS Recognition System

7.7.3 Voice Recognition System



8 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.2.1 Smartphone Manufacturers

8.2.2 Automotive

8.2.3 Food & Beverages

8.3 Retail

8.3.1 Warehouses

8.3.2 Supermarkets

8.3.3 E-Commerce Companies

8.4 Transportation & Logistics

8.4.1 Public Transport

8.4.2 Courier and Postal Services

8.4.3 Freight Forwarding

8.5 Banking & Finance

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Government

8.8 Others



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Joint Ventures



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Datalogic

11.1.2 Honeywell

11.1.3 Zebra Technologies

11.1.4 Sick AG

11.1.5 Cognex

11.1.6 Toshiba

11.1.7 NEC

11.1.8 NXP

11.1.9 Synaptics

11.1.10 Sato

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Avery Dennison

11.2.2 Epson

11.2.3 NCR

11.2.4 Casio

11.2.5 Denso Wave

11.2.6 M3 Mobile

11.2.7 Cipherlab

11.2.8 Impinj

11.2.9 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

11.2.10 Bluebird Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jq63b/global_automatic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market-2023-by-product-offering-vertical--geography-300665549.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

