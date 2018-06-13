Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, 2023 by Product, Offering, Vertical & Geography

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product (Barcodes, Magnetic Stripe Cards, Smart Cards, OCR Systems, RFID Products & Biometric Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Vertical & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automatic identification and data capture market is likely to grow from USD 40.31 Billion in 2018 to USD 72.00 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2018 and 2023.
The growth of the automatic identification and data capture market is propelled by the growing e-commerce industry, rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and increasing adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions by financial institutions. Factors such as the rising government regulations and growing opportunities from supply chain management and healthcare industries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the automatic identification and data capture market.
The automatic identification and data capture market has been segmented on the basis of offering, product, vertical, and geography. Smart cards held a larger share of the automatic identification and data capture market based on in 2017 by product type. The leading position of smart cards, in terms of market size, can be attributed to its several application areas, including identification, health cards, public transit, ATM cards, credit cards, fuel cards, and security tokens.
Among all offerings, the automatic identification and data capture market for services is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Frequent requirements related to repair and installation services, and technical and training support drive the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market for services.
Among all verticals using automatic identification and data capture solutions, the market for the retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023owing to the high adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions for product authentication, inventory optimization, effective supply chain management, advanced merchandising, and mobile commerce applications.
Among all regions, APAC held the largest share of the automatic identification and data capture market in 2017. The leading position of APAC can be attributed to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies supported by the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market
4.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical
4.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering
4.4 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product
4.5 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Vertical
4.6 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphones for QR Code Scanning and Image Recognition
5.2.1.3 Minimizing Queuing and Transaction Time and Increasing Convenience in Making Small-Value Payments
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of AIDC Solutions By Financial Institutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Deployment Cost of AIDC Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Supply Chain Management and Healthcare Industries
5.2.3.2 Rising Government Regulations Supporting High Adoption of AIDC Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Malware Attacks and Security Breaches
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Barcodes
7.2.1 Barcode Scanners
7.2.2 Barcode Printers
7.3 Magnetic Stripe Cards
7.4 Smart Cards
7.4.1 Contact Smart Cards
7.4.2 Contactless Smart Cards
7.5 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems
7.6 RFID Products
7.6.1 RFID Scanners
7.6.2 RFID Tags
7.6.3 RFID Printers
7.7 Biometric Systems
7.7.1 Face Recognition Systems
7.7.2 IRIS Recognition System
7.7.3 Voice Recognition System
8 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing
8.2.1 Smartphone Manufacturers
8.2.2 Automotive
8.2.3 Food & Beverages
8.3 Retail
8.3.1 Warehouses
8.3.2 Supermarkets
8.3.3 E-Commerce Companies
8.4 Transportation & Logistics
8.4.1 Public Transport
8.4.2 Courier and Postal Services
8.4.3 Freight Forwarding
8.5 Banking & Finance
8.6 Healthcare
8.7 Government
8.8 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ranking Analysis of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Players
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Expansions
10.3.2 Product Launches and Developments
10.3.3 Acquisitions
10.3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Joint Ventures
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Datalogic
11.1.2 Honeywell
11.1.3 Zebra Technologies
11.1.4 Sick AG
11.1.5 Cognex
11.1.6 Toshiba
11.1.7 NEC
11.1.8 NXP
11.1.9 Synaptics
11.1.10 Sato
11.2 Other Companies
11.2.1 Avery Dennison
11.2.2 Epson
11.2.3 NCR
11.2.4 Casio
11.2.5 Denso Wave
11.2.6 M3 Mobile
11.2.7 Cipherlab
11.2.8 Impinj
11.2.9 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
11.2.10 Bluebird Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jq63b/global_automatic?w=5
