Global Automatic Identification System Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $455 Million by 2031 at a 5.2% CAGR

Jan 13, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Identification System Market 2021-2031 by Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automatic identification system (AIS) market will reach $455.0 million by 2031, growing by 5.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing international seaborne trade activities, the escalating demand for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea, the rapid expansion of the naval sector, the development and incorporation of satellite AIS, Big Data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.
This 152-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automatic identification system (AIS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automatic identification system (AIS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Region.
Based on Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Class A AIS
- Class B AIS
- AIS Base Stations
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Transmitters
- Receivers
- Central Processing Units (CPUs)
- Displays
- Other Components
By Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Vessel-based Platforms
- Onshore-based Platforms
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Vessel Tracking
- Maritime Security
- Fleet Management
- Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Norway, Italy, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Spain, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Selected Key Players:
- CNS Systems AB
- ComNav Marine Ltd.
- Exactearth Ltd.
- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
- Garmin International Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Japan Radio Company Ltd.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L3 Technologies Inc.
- Orbcomm Inc.
- Saab AB
- True Heading AB
Wartsila OYJ
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Class
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrufzw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article