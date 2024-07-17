Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market Surges as Food Industry Embraces Automation, Finds Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Labeling Machine Market size was valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2023 and the total Automatic Labeling Machine revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.64 Billion by 2030.

Reports on competitive analyses encompass company overviews, financial performances, product portfolios, and strategies of key players in the Automatic Labelling Machine market. To assess strengths and weaknesses, a comprehensive SWOT analysis was conducted, while a PESTLE analysis was carried out to understand the impact of macroeconomic factors on the market. Also, the report includes detailed analyses of investments made by market players to enhance their global presence.

The research methodology utilized in analysing the Automatic Labeling Machine market encompasses a thorough approach that combines primary data which is often collected through surveys, interviews, and focus groups with industry experts and stakeholders such as Manufacturers and Suppliers, Retailers and Distributors, Regulatory Authorities, Industry Associations, , Maintenance and Service Providers and Investors and Financial Institutions. This allows for firsthand insights into market trends, consumer behaviour, and regulatory challenges and secondary research utilizing reports from government sources, industry publications, and financial statements. Market sizing and forecasting techniques are employed alongside competitive analysis to provide valuable insights into the market landscape. It also includes trade balance, market entry strategies, costs in different region, technology adoption, regulatory framework, compliance requirements and customer demographics which makes it an investor's guide. The report encompasses type, and Industry segments and their analysis, which elucidates their influence on the market. The estimation methodology often adopts a bottom-up approach to accurately determine market sizes.

Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

Market Size in 2023: USD 2.81 Bn Market Size in 2030: USD 3.64 Bn CAGR: 3.76 % Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Base Year: 2023 Number of Pages: 229 No. of Tables: 138 No. of Charts and Figures: 193 Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa, South America Report Coverage: Market Share, Size and Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Historic Market Size 2017-2023

CAGR of the market during 2024-2030.

Detailed information on factors that will assist Automatic Labeling Machine market growth during the next seven years.

An estimation of the Automatic Labeling Machine market size and the impact of country's GDP on Automatic Labeling Machine market.

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

The growth of the Automatic Labeling Machine market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies.

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Automatic Labeling Machine companies.

Competitive Landscape

The Automatic Labeling Machine Market includes the presence of several global as well as regional key players. A few prominent players that offer Automatic Labeling Machine in the market are The Krones Group Germany, Sacmi Italy, Sidel - France (part of the Tetra Laval Group) , KHS Germany, Herma Germany, ProMach USA, Marchesini Group - Italy ,Etiquette - United Kingdom, Pack Leader Taiwan and others.

Market Overview

Automatic labeling machines, such as rotary labellers, are essential for scaling up production in the food industry. They ensure proper use of labels on bottles, meet regulatory requirements and maximize brand visibility. These machines save time and money through precision manufacturing technology, and allow for large-scale labeling of products, up to 500 bottles per minute. Flexible materials meet a variety of packaging needs, supporting industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and beverages. Investing in this type of equipment is considered a profitable way to achieve steady and rapid growth in many industries.

Regulations governing labeling play a critical role in ensuring consumer safety and informed decision-making worldwide. These standards, which evolve as health, safety and environmental considerations evolve, vary from region to region and are regularly updated to reflect new scientific findings and consumer behaviour. For example, recent policies such as the revised Indian Food Safety Standards (Labeling and Display) Regulations and the Canadian Food Labeling Standards for foods high in sugar, sodium, or fat emphasize efforts to they will emphasize the power of clear information for customers.

Such regulations are driving the demand for advanced automated labeling machines that can produce accurate and consistent labels. These devices not only ensure accurate product information, but also protect against tampering and ensure product consistency throughout the supply chain. As regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent, the growth of the Automated Labeling Machine Market is boosted by the increasing adoption by manufacturers in various industries.

In the competitive landscape of the food and beverage industry, automation is becoming indispensable. Labels are an important tool for communicating product descriptions and influencing consumer choice, in particular increasing awareness of food health and sustainability. This trend highlights the need for automated labeling solutions that can handle different types of packaging and better meet stringent regulatory standards. Despite the market's growth prospects, challenges such as inconsistent labeling practices persist.

Fragmented manufacturing processes and limited supply chain predictability can lead to errors and inefficiencies, adding cost and complexity to the inventory system. Companies expanding internationally or exploring mergers and acquisitions face additional hurdles in conforming to differing listing requirements in different markets.

In conclusion, the demand for Automatic Labeling Machine is constantly increasing worldwide, driven by factors such as the use of new media and technology, which have increased the speed and accessibility of Japanese animation. The Maximize Market Research report captures these trends in detail across various regions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, consumer preferences and competitive landscape in each category. This comprehensive perspective provides stakeholders with valuable information to navigate opportunities and challenges, and ensures strategic decisions for sustainable growth in the global Automatic Labeling Machine market.

Segment Overview

MMR has segmented the market based on

By Industry

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Type

Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labels

Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labels

Glue-Based Labels.

By Industry, the Food & Beverages segment held the largest market share of about 43.12% for the automatic labeling machine market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market at the end of the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven by regulatory compliance and increased safety standards aimed at ensuring product safety and consumer safety. Furthermore, increasing consumer demand for transparency is expected to contribute to the growth of this segment in the automated labeling devices market globally. Food labels play a crucial role in providing consumers with information about the products they are considering purchasing. By correctly following the information on food labels, including handling directions, expiration dates, and allergy warnings, consumers can reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and allergic reactions.

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report.

Geography Overview

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the largest population in the world, the APAC region sees a growing need for packaging in the food industry. This demand is driven by increased consumer awareness of packaging, creating a greater need for fast and high-quality packaging solutions. China and Taiwan are the major exporters of automatic Labeling Machine in the region. International investment is increasingly important due to China's rapidly growing economy. Advertising has reached new heights due to the growing demand for brand awareness among its largest consumer base. Many Chinese companies are incorporating new technologies into automatic labelling machines. With its large population and growing demand for frozen foods, China is an important packaging market. This country has 35,000 manufacturing and processing plants that feed its citizens. Rising consumer expenditure on packaged foods and improving lifestyle is likely to impact the regional demand for Automated Labeling Machines market.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in automated labelling devices market share during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing health consciousness and automation are driving this growth. Wet glue-based automatic labelers are expected to gain traction in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for premium packaging products from this segment. Urbanization, automation and industrial development all contribute to the market growth of automated labeling machines. In the cosmetics industry, an estimated 161 million Americans, or 80% of American women, use cosmetics every day. The typical American woman spends between $200,000 and $300,000 on skincare and cosmetics over her lifetime and uses at least 16 cosmetic and cosmetic products every day (or about $250 per month). Increasing consumption of cosmetic products, especially among women, is expected to drive growth in the packaging market in the coming years.

In the final report, past and future numbers and explanations are incorporated seamlessly to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Global Automatic Labeling Machine market.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems.

