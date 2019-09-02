Global Automatic Labeling Machine Markets, 2029-2024 - Shrink-Sleeve Labels Expected to Exhibit Huge Demand
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type (Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, Shrink Sleeve Labelers & Glue-Based Labelers), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automatic Labeling Machine Market is Expected to be Valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2019
Automatic labeling machine market is expected to exhibit significant growth potential between 2019 and 2024
It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024. The growth of packaging machinery industry, demand for automated labeling solutions, increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the requirement for packaging in the food industry, need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the automatic labeling machine market.
Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers to account for the largest share in the global automatic labeling machine market
Pressure-sensitive labeler is a highly versatile label solution that can be seen on nearly any type of product. Pressure-sensitive labeler provides the flexibility to create a label which can deliver value. The advantages of self-adhesive labelers include its use as an easy and straight-forward solution, sustainable to harsh environments, more extensive choice of adhesives, and is economical in comparison with other labelers. The wide applications of self-adhesive labelers result in the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024.
Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to register at the highest CAGR in the global automatic labeling machine market
The pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global automatic labeling machine market. This is because of the increasing pressure from the regulatory bodies, improving safety, prevent counterfeiting, and raising awareness among the customers for correct labeling of machines are the significant factors that would propel the growth in the pharmaceutical industry for the automatic labeling machine market.
APAC contributed the highest market share in automatic labeling machine market in 2019
The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest market share in 2019 because of the factors such growing per capita income with large-scale industrialization, increasing urbanization, and consumer awareness towards packaging solutions in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer products. Also, the availability of cheap labor and the need for automated solutions has enabled companies in these regions to achieve increased productivity in automatic labeling solutions and lesser capital investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in Automatic Labeling Machine Market, 2019-2024
4.2 Automatic Labeling Machine Market for Food & Beverage Industry, By Type (2019-2024)
4.3 Automatic Labeling Machine Market, Exports & Imports
4.4 RoW Automatic Labeling Machine Market, By Region
4.5 APAC Automatic Labeling Machine Market, By Type and Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for Automation in the Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.2 Benefits Tendered By Automatic Labelers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Price of Automatic Labeling Machines and Consumables
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Shrink-Sleeve Labels Expected to Exhibit Huge Demand
5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in the APAC Region
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Trade-Off Between Machine Speed, Complexity, and Performance
5.3 Classification of Automatic Labeling Machines
5.3.1 High-End Machines
5.3.2 Standard Machines
5.4 Classification of Material of Construction for Primary and Secondary Packaging
5.4.1 Glass
5.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Shrink-Sleeve Labeling for Glass Products
5.4.2 Plastic
5.4.2.1 Improvement in Drug Safety Through Low-Migration Labeling
5.4.3 Metal
5.4.3.1 High Surface Energy of Metallic Surfaces Leading to the Chemistry of Surface Adhesion
5.4.4 Paper/Cardboard
5.4.4.1 Usage of High-Resolution Inkjet Printer for Cardboard Box Marking and Coding
5.5 Key Methods of Label Placements
5.5.1 Front & Back/Double-Sided
5.5.2 Top & Bottom
5.5.3 Wrap Around
5.5.4 Side
6 Automatic Labeling Machine Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers
6.2.1 Apply Only
6.2.1.1 Apply Only Labeling Machines Used as A Decorative Labeling Solution
6.2.2 Print & Apply
6.2.2.1 Print & Apply Evolves to Meet the Demands of E-Commerce
6.3 Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers
6.3.1 Factors Affecting the Cost of Shrink-Sleeve Labeling Machines
6.4 Glue-Based Labelers
6.4.1 Innovative Roll-Fed Labelers Using Adhesleeve Technology
7 Automatic Labeling Machine Market, By Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Food & Beverage
7.2.1 Food
7.2.1.1 Traffic Light Labeling Measure for Packaged Food in India
7.2.2 Beverages
7.2.2.1 Common Labeling Challenges in the Beverage Industry
7.3 Pharmaceuticals
7.3.1 Legal Requirements of Manufacturer Label
7.4 Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care
7.4.1 Regulations for Labeling of Personal Care Products
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Color Labeling Technology in Warehousing & Logistics
8 Automatic Labeling Machine Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Secondary and Mailing/Shipping Labels Aids the Growth of the Automatic Labeling Machine Market
8.2.2 Rest of North America
8.2.2.1 Food Industry is A Major Sector for Packaging Machinery in Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 UK
8.3.1.1 UK Automatic Labeling Machine Industry Driven By Exports
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.2.1 Demand for Food Labeling Machinery Keeps the German Market in Good Shape
8.3.3 France
8.3.3.1 Adoption of Nutri-Score Labeling Scheme in France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.4.1 Key Suppliers of Automatic Labeling Machines in Italy
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.1.1 Key Market Dynamics and Trends of Packaging Machinery Industry in China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.2.1 Major Suppliers of Automatic Labeling Machines in Japan
8.4.3 Rest of APAC
8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.5.1 South America
8.5.1.1 Future Growth Opportunities for Automatic Labeling Machines in South America
8.5.2 Middle East & Africa
8.5.2.1 Significant Growth of Flexible Packaging in the Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Competitive Analysis
9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
9.3.1 Visionary Leaders
9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
9.3.3 Innovators
9.3.4 Emerging Companies
9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
9.4.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
9.4.2 Product Launches and Developments
9.4.3 Acquisitions and Expansions
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Players
10.1.1 Krones
10.1.2 Sacmi
10.1.3 Sidel
10.1.4 KHS
10.1.5 Herma
10.1.6 Promach
10.1.7 Marchesini Group
10.1.8 Etiquette
10.1.9 Pack Leader
10.1.10 Novexx Solutions
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Fuji Seal International
10.2.2 Sleever International
10.2.3 IMA Group
10.2.4 Tech-Long
10.2.5 Bausch+Strbel
10.2.6 Accutek
10.2.7 Quadrel Labeling Systems
10.2.8 Logopak
10.2.9 Topjet
10.2.10 Videojet
10.2.11 Sinclair International
10.2.12 Maharshi Group
10.2.13 Heuft Systemtechnik
10.2.14 Barry-Wehmiller
10.2.15 Label-Aire
