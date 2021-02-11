Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Markets, 2016-2020 and 2021-2022 & 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market By Component (Hardware v/s Software), By Type (Fixed, Mobile, Portable), By Application, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.



The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is driven by the growing need for effective traffic management and safety. The increasing incidences of thefts, crimes, road accidents, breach of traffic laws, among others are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, increased adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud based services, IoT, AI, among others is expected to propel the market through 2026. However, inconsistency in size, designs, font, color, style, among others can hamper the market growth over the next few years since it becomes very difficult to make an algorithm that can read all the different number plates pattern without any discrepancy.



The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market is segmented based on component, type, application, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment can be further categorized into ANPR cameras, frame grabbers, triggers and others. The ANPR cameras segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of ANPR cameras in traffic management and law enforcement.



While, the software segment is also expected to significant growth during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the increasing incidents of vehicle thefts and growing criminal activities which requires real time identification and tracking system in the automotive & transportation industry. Based on type, the market can be grouped into fixed, mobile and portable. The fixed ANPR segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for these system for monitoring traffic and collecting data in highways, bridges, parking spaces, among others.



On the contrary, the mobile is expected to grow during the forecast period attributable to the increased adoption of these by various agencies involved in security and surveillance sector. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into traffic management, law enforcement, electronic toll collection, parking management and others. The electronic toll collection segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the widespread adoption by the vehicles and strict government mandates in various countries for deployment of electronic toll collection.



Regionally, the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to dominate the overall automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market owing to the increased adoption of ANPR system for traffic management.



While, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth attributable to increasing public infrastructure and high construction. Additionally, Japan has been using this system since last 10 years for calculating the journey time. India has also started deploying ANPR system in traffic management and on highways. These factors support the growth of the market in the region.



The major players operating in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system market Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Bosch Security System, Inc., 3M Company, ARH Inc., Vigilant Solutions Inc., NDI Recognitions System Ltd, Captec Ltd., ClearView Communications and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Hardware v/s Software)

6.2.1.1. By Hardware (ANPR Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Triggers)

6.2.2. By Type (Fixed, Mobile, Portable)

6.2.3. By Application (Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Government v/s Commercial)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook



8. Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook



9. North America Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook



10. South America Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook

11.3.4. Kuwait Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Kapsch TrafficCom AG

14.2. Q-Free ASA

14.3. Siemens AG

14.4. Bosch Security System, Inc.

14.5. 3M Company

14.6. ARH Inc.

14.7. Vigilant Solutions Inc.

14.8. NDI Recognitions System Ltd

14.9. Captec Ltd.

14.10. ClearView Communications



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6qas



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

