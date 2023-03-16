NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861847/?utm_source=PRN

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2022-2030. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $748.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$748.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)

ACCEO Solutions, Inc.

ANPRSolutions.com

ARH, Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

CAME Parkare

Captec Ltd.

ClearView Communications Limited

COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd.

DTK Software

ELSAG North America LLC

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

Petards Group plc

Q-Free ASA

Quercus Technologies

Siemens AG

TagMaster AB

Tattile Srl

Vigilant Solutions, Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861847/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Wide Range of Applications

Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow -

A Boon for ITS

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR

Systems

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth

Competitive Overview

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACCEO Gtechna (USA)

ANPRSolutions.com (Australia)

ARH, Inc. (Hungary)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

CAME Parkare (Spain)

Captec Ltd. (UK)

ClearView Communications Limited (UK)

COBAN Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

DTK Software (Latvia)

ELSAG North America LLC (USA)

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)

Petards Group plc (UK)

PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Quercus Technologies (Spain)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TagMaster AB (Sweden)

CA Traffic Limited (UK)

Tattile Srl - (Italy)

Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for

the Market

Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand for ANPR in Mass

Surveillance Systems

Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR

ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Growing Number of ETC System Deployments - A Key Opportunity

Indicator

Key Statistical Findings

Parking Control - An Emerging Revenue Spinner

Parking Lot Management - An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR

System Vendors

ANPR - A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time

Border Control - An Emerging Application Area

Building Access Control - An Opportunity on the Anvil

Opportunity Indicator:

Mobile ANPR - Highly Preferred

Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR

Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR

Cameras

Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base

Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech

Applications

Issues & Challenges

Open Source ANPR Systems - A Key Competitive Threat for

Proprietary Systems

Diversity in License Plates - A Key Market Barrier

Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy - A Dampener to the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law

Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Traffic Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Traffic Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Traffic Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic Toll Collection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll

Collection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parking Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Parking Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Parking Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Access Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Access Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Access Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fixed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Camera by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Camera by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Camera by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Frame Grabber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Frame Grabber by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Frame Grabber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trigger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Trigger by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Trigger by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic

Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access Control for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic

Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access Control for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic

Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access Control for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic

Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access Control for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic

Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access Control for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number

Plate Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement,

Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access

Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number

Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Component - Camera, Frame Grabber,

Software, Trigger and Other Components Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number

Plate Recognition Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Application -

Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll

Collection, Parking Management and Access Control - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Application - Traffic Management, Law

Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and

Access Control Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number

Plate Recognition Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Traffic Management, Law Enforcement,

Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management and Access

Control for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed,

Mobile and Portable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Fixed, Mobile and Portable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fixed, Mobile and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems by Component -

Camera, Frame Grabber, Software, Trigger and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861847/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker