Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Markets 2016-2024: Overview, Market Dynamics, Innovations, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players

The "Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand.

The Global market is analyzed by the following Applications:

Toll & Parking

Law Enforcement

Journey Time

The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:





ACCEO Gtechna ( USA )

) ANPRSolutions.com ( Australia )

) ARH, Inc. ( Hungary )

) Bosch Security Systems ( Germany )

) CAME Parkare ( Spain )

) Captec Ltd. (UK)

ClearView Communications Limited (UK)

COBAN Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

DTK Software ( Latvia )

) ELSAG North America LLC ( USA )

) NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)

Petards Group plc (UK)

PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Q-Free ASA ( Norway )

) Quercus Technologies ( Spain )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) TagMaster AB ( Sweden )

) CA Traffic Limited (UK)

Tattile Srl ( Italy )

) Vigilant Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude



Wide Range of Applications



Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow



A Boon for ITS



Market Outlook



Developed Markets



Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR Systems



Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth



Competitive Overview







2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras



Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for the Market



Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR



ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems



Growing Number of ETC System Deployments



A Key Opportunity Indicator



Key Statistical Findings



Parking Control



An Emerging Revenue Spinner



Parking Lot Management



An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR System Vendors



ANPR



A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time



Border Control



An Emerging Application Area



Building Access Control



An Opportunity on the Anvil



Opportunity Indicator:



Mobile ANPR



Highly Preferred



Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR



Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR Cameras



Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base



Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech Applications



Issues & Challenges



Open Source ANPR Systems



A Key Competitive Threat for Proprietary Systems



Diversity in License Plates



A Key Market Barrier



Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy



A Dampener to the Market







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Siemens Launches Next Generation ANPR Camera



Tattile Introduces New Range of ANPR Cameras



Dallmeier Introduces Exclusive Camera for Number Plate Recognition



Genetec Unveils Cloud Based ALPR Solution







5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



3M Divests Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition Business to Neology, Inc.



TagMaster Completes Acquisition of CA Traffic



Pelco and PlateSmart Announce Partnership for Providing ANPR Solutions



ACCEO Takes Over Groupe Techna Inc.



Selex Bags Contract for Number Plate Recognition System in the UK







6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 76)

The United States (13)

(13) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (46)

(46) France (2)

(2)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (18)

(18)

Italy (4)

(4)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cddvgr/global_automatic?w=5









