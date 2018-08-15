Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Markets 2016-2024: Overview, Market Dynamics, Innovations, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players
The "Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Applications:
- Toll & Parking
- Law Enforcement
- Journey Time
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ACCEO Gtechna (USA)
- ANPRSolutions.com (Australia)
- ARH, Inc. (Hungary)
- Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
- CAME Parkare (Spain)
- Captec Ltd. (UK)
- ClearView Communications Limited (UK)
- COBAN Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)
- DTK Software (Latvia)
- ELSAG North America LLC (USA)
- NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)
- JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)
- Petards Group plc (UK)
- PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Q-Free ASA (Norway)
- Quercus Technologies (Spain)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- TagMaster AB (Sweden)
- CA Traffic Limited (UK)
- Tattile Srl (Italy)
- Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Wide Range of Applications
Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow
A Boon for ITS
Market Outlook
Developed Markets
Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR Systems
Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth
Competitive Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras
Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for the Market
Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR
ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems
Growing Number of ETC System Deployments
A Key Opportunity Indicator
Key Statistical Findings
Parking Control
An Emerging Revenue Spinner
Parking Lot Management
An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR System Vendors
ANPR
A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time
Border Control
An Emerging Application Area
Building Access Control
An Opportunity on the Anvil
Opportunity Indicator:
Mobile ANPR
Highly Preferred
Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR
Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR Cameras
Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base
Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech Applications
Issues & Challenges
Open Source ANPR Systems
A Key Competitive Threat for Proprietary Systems
Diversity in License Plates
A Key Market Barrier
Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy
A Dampener to the Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Siemens Launches Next Generation ANPR Camera
Tattile Introduces New Range of ANPR Cameras
Dallmeier Introduces Exclusive Camera for Number Plate Recognition
Genetec Unveils Cloud Based ALPR Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
3M Divests Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition Business to Neology, Inc.
TagMaster Completes Acquisition of CA Traffic
Pelco and PlateSmart Announce Partnership for Providing ANPR Solutions
ACCEO Takes Over Groupe Techna Inc.
Selex Bags Contract for Number Plate Recognition System in the UK
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 76)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (46)
- France (2)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cddvgr/global_automatic?w=5
