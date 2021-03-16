Global Automatic Optical Inspection Market- GÖPEL Electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024
Mar 16, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic optical inspection market is poised to grow by USD 894.39 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.
The report on the automatic optical inspection market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of smart manufacturing technologies.
The automatic optical inspection market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic optical inspection market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automatic optical inspection market covers the following areas:
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Sizing
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Forecast
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- GÖPEL electronic GmbH
- Koh Young Technology Inc.
- Mek Europe BV
- Mirtec Co. Ltd.
- Mycronic AB
- Nordson Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Saki Corp.
- Test Research Inc.
- Viscom AG
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- 2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage
- Advances in PCB manufacturing process
- Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- GÖPEL electronic GmbH
- Koh Young Technology Inc.
- Mek Europe BV
- Mirtec Co. Ltd.
- Mycronic AB
- Nordson Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Saki Corp.
- Test Research Inc.
- Viscom AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
