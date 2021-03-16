Global Automatic Optical Inspection Market- GÖPEL Electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the automatic optical inspection market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of smart manufacturing technologies.

The automatic optical inspection market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic optical inspection market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automatic optical inspection market covers the following areas:

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Sizing

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Forecast

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned:

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Koh Young Technology Inc.

Mek Europe BV

Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Mycronic AB

Nordson Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Saki Corp.

Test Research Inc.

Viscom AG

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage

Advances in PCB manufacturing process

Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Koh Young Technology Inc.

Mek Europe BV

Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Mycronic AB

Nordson Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Saki Corp.

Test Research Inc.

Viscom AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

