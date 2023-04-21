Global Automatic Soap Dispenser Markets 2023-2028 with American Specialties, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Bradley, Euronics, GOJO Industries, & Kimberly-Clark Wiping the Floor with Competitors

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Soap Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic soap dispenser market is projected to reach a value of $2,099.31 million market by 2028 from $1,006.94 million market by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13%



IoT Revolutionizing Automatic Soap Dispensers

Vendors in the automatic soap dispenser market are connecting IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their products, providing a sanitary no-touch experience without water and soap solution spillage. This has enabled more benefits to users, such as ensuring proper for 20 seconds as per WHO recommendations.

Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT is widely accepted as it gives a premium feel and helps maintain top-notch hygiene. The latest IoT-automatic soap dispensers are designed with sensors that will dispense the hand wash liquid in the precise quantity as programmed in the device.

Many devices are connected securely with the help of local Wi-Fi networks and frequently share data with the internet. IoT- connected devices share information regarding consumable levels, frequency of use, and other information, which benefits end-users.

For instance, in large washrooms, it helps the custodial crew to know when the soap dispenser level is low on soap and can be refilled instead of manually refilling it. In addition, places in the food industry demand impeccable hygiene of the hands. This can be easily monitored by keeping track of how much soap is being used by users.

Demand Due To Rise In Healthcare-Associated Infections



Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) occur when a person is undergoing treatment for another ailment. HAIs can occur in any healthcare facility, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, end-of-life care facilities, and long-term care facilities.

They can be caused by bacteria, fungi, viruses, or other less frequent pathogens and are a leading cause of sickness and mortality, with major emotional, financial, and medical effects. Approximately one in every 31 inpatients has an infection connected to hospital care at any one moment. These diseases cause thousands of deaths yearly and cost the U.S. healthcare system billions.



High Demand For Substitute Products

Due to low affordability and lack of awareness in developing countries, people have yet to understand the significance of automatic soap dispensers and switch to automatic soap dispensers, especially during the unprecedented times of widespread diseases.

When it comes to hygiene, regular washing of hands with soap has been considered an especially important practice by every individual. Ever since Covid took over the world, people have taken healthy habits very seriously, increasing the demand for hygiene products in several regions.

People started regularly washing their hands with soaps to prevent themselves and their near and dear ones from getting infected. There are several products in the market, such as regular bar soaps, liquid hand wash available in pump bottles, and manual soap dispensers.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY SENSOR



The passive infrared sensor segment accounted for 69.50% of the global automatic soap dispenser market share in 2022.

Growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing consumer preference toward better energy management are expected to boost the demand for smart home automation technology, which is further anticipated to bolster the infrared sensor demand in the market. These sensors are increasingly used in the automotive, commercial, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

INSIGHTS BY MOUNT TYPE



The wall-mounted segment accounted for a share of 58.92%, and countertop products accounted for a share of 41.08% of the market. Wall-mounted soap dispensers are largely preferred in the market, especially in healthcare settings, public toilets, airports, and more. One of the reasons for higher industry share is that it occupies less space and is usually fixed to the wall.

INSIGHTS BY DISPENSE TYPE



The global automatic soap dispenser market by dispense type is segmented into liquid, foam, and spray. The liquid soap dispenser market accounted for the largest share of 44.17% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% from 2022-2028.

The rising awareness of personal hygiene and increasing virus outbreaks in various geographies have propelled worldwide demand for hand hygiene solutions, including liquid-based handwash. The industry is witnessing increased demand from sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporate, and government offices.

The demand for liquid automatic soap dispensers is increasing in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and education markets, as well as a shift in consumer behavior toward personal hygiene in developing countries. One of the advantages of liquid solutions is that they are purchased and prepared in various concentrations per the requirement.

INSIGHTS BY END USERS



The hospitality end-user segment held the highest share at approximately 23.03% in the global automatic soap dispenser market.

The major sectors under hospitality that generate demand for automatic soap dispensers include hotels & bars, spas & resorts, restaurants, and food chains, among others. Automatic soap dispensers are mostly found in the hospitality sector as it involves guests visiting frequently. With the increasing purchase and consumption of meals from restaurants, there exists great importance for proper and adequate hand hygiene at food preparation facilities.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The online distribution channel for automatic soap dispensers is a growing trend in the retail industry, providing customers with the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes. This channel includes e-commerce websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba, as well as the websites of individual manufacturers and distributors.

However, the offline channel dominates the global automatic soap dispenser market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% during the forecast period. The offline distribution includes brick-and-mortar retail stores, home improvement stores, hardware stores, specialty stores, and online-to-offline retail stores like Amazon and Walmart.

INSIGHTS BY REFILL METHOD

The global open automatic soap dispenser market was valued at USD 336.75 million in 2022. The open/bulk refill segment refers to automatic soap dispensers allowing users to refill the soap container with their choice of liquid soap. The open/bulk refill segment provides an economical and flexible solution for dispensing soap hygienically and conveniently.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global automatic soap dispenser market share, accounting for 33.05% in 2022.

The demand for automatic soap dispensers is high in the region due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of HAIs and increasing hygiene standards among the people. The region is one of the most developed regions concerning economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. The political dynamics of countries in the region pose stability, which, in turn, portrays a favorable environment for businesses in the region.

The European automatic soap dispenser market was valued at USD 154.92 million in 2022.

Europe is home to most developed countries, but hygiene practices are still not up to the mark. Governments are investing in installing automatic soap dispensers connected to IoT cloud technology to monitor the hand hygiene practices of people. Due to the increased affordability, the adoption of products such as automatic soap dispensers will be high in this region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global automatic soap dispenser market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers producing a wide range of products catering to the needs of people.

The competition among these players is intense, and the rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in hand hygiene and sanitization products. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence.

