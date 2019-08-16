Global Automatic Train Control Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2017-2019 & 2027
Aug 16, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Train Control Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automatic Train Control Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of semi-autonomous and autonomous trains, introduction of less costly and accurate lidar technologies, and increasing number of projects focused on upgrading and constructing freight infrastructures.
- By the Component, the market is segmented into antenna, infrared camera, lidar module odometer, and optical sensor & camera.
- Based on the Service, the market is fragmented into consulting, integration & deployment, and support and maintenance.
- On the basis of the Automation, the market is classified into goa 1, goa 3, goa 2, and goa 4.
- With respect to the Connectivity, the market is segregated into wireless sensors, and wired sensors.
- On the contrary to the Train Type, the market is bifurcated into mainline, and urban. The Mainline is further sub-segmented into long distance trains, passenger, suburban trains, tram, and freight trains. The Urban is further sub-divided into high-speed trains, and subway/metro.
- The Technology, market is divided into positive train control (PTC), communication based train control (CBTC), european railway traffic management system (ERTMS), and automatic train control (ATC).
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Development of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Trains
3.1.2 Introduction of Less Costly and Accurate LiDAR Technologies
3.1.3 Increasing Number of Projects Focused on Upgrading and Constructing Freight Infrastructures
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automatic Train Control Market, By Component
4.1 Antenna
4.2 Infrared Camera
4.3 Lidar Module
4.4 Odometer
4.5 Optical Sensor & Camera
5 Automatic Train Control Market, By Service
5.1 Consulting
5.2 Integration & Deployment
5.3 Support and Maintenance
6 Automatic Train Control Market, By Automation
6.1 GoA 1
6.2 GoA 3
6.3 GoA 2
6.4 GoA 4
7 Automatic Train Control Market, By Train Type
7.1 Mainline
7.1.1 Long Distance Trains
7.1.2 Passenger
7.1.3 Suburban Trains
7.1.4 Tram
7.1.5 Freight Trains
7.2 Urban
7.2.1 High-Speed Trains
7.2.2 Subway/Metro
8 Automatic Train Control Market, By Technology
8.1 Positive Train Control (PTC)
8.2 Communication Based Train Control (CBTC)
8.3 European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS)
8.4 Automatic Train Control (ATC)
9 Automatic Train Control Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Adlink Technology
11.2 WSP
11.3 Toshiba
11.4 Thales
11.5 Tech Mahindra
11.6 Siemens
11.7 Mipro
11.8 Mermec
11.9 Kyosan
11.10 Hitachi
11.11 GE
11.12 Cisco
11.13 Bombardier
11.14 Alstom
11.15 Advantech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rvkaw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article