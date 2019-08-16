Global Automatic Train Control Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2017-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Train Control Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automatic Train Control Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of semi-autonomous and autonomous trains, introduction of less costly and accurate lidar technologies, and increasing number of projects focused on upgrading and constructing freight infrastructures.

By the Component, the market is segmented into antenna, infrared camera, lidar module odometer, and optical sensor & camera.

Based on the Service, the market is fragmented into consulting, integration & deployment, and support and maintenance.

On the basis of the Automation, the market is classified into goa 1, goa 3, goa 2, and goa 4.

With respect to the Connectivity, the market is segregated into wireless sensors, and wired sensors.

On the contrary to the Train Type, the market is bifurcated into mainline, and urban. The Mainline is further sub-segmented into long distance trains, passenger, suburban trains, tram, and freight trains. The Urban is further sub-divided into high-speed trains, and subway/metro.

The Technology, market is divided into positive train control (PTC), communication based train control (CBTC), european railway traffic management system (ERTMS), and automatic train control (ATC).

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Development of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Trains

3.1.2 Introduction of Less Costly and Accurate LiDAR Technologies

3.1.3 Increasing Number of Projects Focused on Upgrading and Constructing Freight Infrastructures

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automatic Train Control Market, By Component

4.1 Antenna

4.2 Infrared Camera

4.3 Lidar Module

4.4 Odometer

4.5 Optical Sensor & Camera



5 Automatic Train Control Market, By Service

5.1 Consulting

5.2 Integration & Deployment

5.3 Support and Maintenance



6 Automatic Train Control Market, By Automation

6.1 GoA 1

6.2 GoA 3

6.3 GoA 2

6.4 GoA 4



7 Automatic Train Control Market, By Train Type

7.1 Mainline

7.1.1 Long Distance Trains

7.1.2 Passenger

7.1.3 Suburban Trains

7.1.4 Tram

7.1.5 Freight Trains

7.2 Urban

7.2.1 High-Speed Trains

7.2.2 Subway/Metro



8 Automatic Train Control Market, By Technology

8.1 Positive Train Control (PTC)

8.2 Communication Based Train Control (CBTC)

8.3 European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS)

8.4 Automatic Train Control (ATC)



9 Automatic Train Control Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Adlink Technology

11.2 WSP

11.3 Toshiba

11.4 Thales

11.5 Tech Mahindra

11.6 Siemens

11.7 Mipro

11.8 Mermec

11.9 Kyosan

11.10 Hitachi

11.11 GE

11.12 Cisco

11.13 Bombardier

11.14 Alstom

11.15 Advantech



