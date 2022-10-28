Global Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Report 2022: Stringent Water Safety Regulations Driving Growth

Oct 28, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market By Application (Municipal Drinking Water, Wastewater Treatment, Wastewater Recycling and Reuse, Pre-Filtration), By Media Filer Set, By Fitting, and By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automatic variable filtration technology market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as improved living standards, developments in water filtration technology, and stringent water safety regulations imposed by leading authorities worldwide primarily drive the demand for global automatic variable filtration technology market.
The downhill flow of filter media cleans the upward flow of influent in the automatic variable filter technology. It does away with the requirement for additional cleaning procedures or freshwater for cleaning filter media. A two-stage setup with two sets of media filters incorporated can operate in parallel or serial mode. The advantages of automatic variable filter technology are its lack of moving components, reduced power consumption, and cheaper operating and maintenance expenses. It provides quality on par with microfiltration technology and accomplishes the same thing for a lot less money than low-pressure membranes.
Due to their heavy use, rising demand, and use as a place to deposit garbage, water resources are rapidly running out. The demand for usable water resources is accelerating due to the rising level of water pollution, worldwide population growth, and urbanization. The government is creating legislation to ensure that municipal and industrial garbage is properly disposed of and treated before being dumped into water resources.
When poisons, pesticides, or trash build up in aquatic organisms, biological amplification or bioaccumulation takes place. This is damaging to the health of the aquatic organisms as well as to people who eat seafood. In order to make clean water accessible to everyone and make better use of the resource that is already available, the government and market players are attempting to incorporate cutting-edge technology in the water purification process. The use of advanced technologies in the water purification process and manufacturing of water purifying filters is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global automatic variable filtration technology market is segmented into application, media filter set, fitting, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the global automatic variable filtration technology market is divided into municipal drinking water, wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling, and reuse, and pre-filtration.
Wastewater treatment is expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period. There are water scarcity concerns around the globe. Large amounts of water released from manufacturing industries and domestic places is deemed unfit and requires to through a water purification process. Wastewater treatment is an efficient technique which cleans the water and makes it clean for drinking purpose.
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances
Report Scope:
Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Application:
- Municipal Drinking Water
- Wastewater Treatment
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Pre-Filtration
Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Media Filer Set:
- Series
- Parallel
Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Fitting:
- Actuated Valves
- Sensors
- Programmable Logic Controllers
Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Denmark
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Iraq
- Turkey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Outlook
7. North America Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Outlook
9. Europe Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Outlook
10. South America Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Company Profiles
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- R2O Water Technologies
- Process Research ORTECH
- Eureka Forbes
- BLUE&P Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m51d8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article