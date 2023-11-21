Global Automation and Industrial Camera Market Report 2023-2029 with Competitive Analysis of Key Players - Basler, Sony, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, THK Group, and Teledyne Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automation and Industrial Camera Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Volume (Million Units) and Value, Offering (Hardware, Software), Application, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automation & Industrial Camera Market is expected to generate USD 10.2 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 4 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Automation & Industrial Camera is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5%.



The research report provides a complete analysis of the Global Automation & Industrial Camera Market in terms of historical period of 2019-2022, the estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



This research report presents comprehensive data, including market size, annual growth and potential analysis, a competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecasts. The report also assesses growth drivers, limitations, supply and demand risks, and other important statistics. It provides a thorough evaluation of current and future market trends relevant to market evolution.

Currently, agricultural farming has undergone significant transformation through the adoption of Automation and Industrial Cameras. Modern Automation and Industrial Cameras have revolutionized farming practices, leading to enhanced efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. Consequently, agricultural practices are becoming more sustainable and efficient.

The primary factor propelling the growth of the Global Automation and Industrial Camera market is automation, facilitated by industrial cameras, which substantially enhances operational efficiency and productivity. Automated systems can operate continuously without breaks, resulting in increased output and reduced production time.

A key driver of market growth is the scarcity of skilled labor. Automation helps mitigate this challenge by handling repetitive, strenuous, or intricate tasks, freeing human workers for more complex and creative roles. Industrial cameras play a critical role in quality control by meticulously inspecting products and processes, identifying defects, variations, and anomalies that might be overlooked by human inspectors.

While there are upfront costs associated with implementing automation and industrial camera systems, they often lead to long-term cost savings. Automation reduces labor expenses, minimizes errors, and reduces waste, ultimately delivering a favorable return on investment (ROI).

Advancements in automation technologies, encompassing robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies, have expanded the capabilities and applications of automation and industrial cameras. Modern automation systems can be customized to suit specific industry needs, offering businesses the flexibility to implement solutions tailored to their unique requirements. This has propelled the market for automation and industrial cameras in various regions.

The research study also provides a competitive landscape of the leading players in the Global Automation & Industrial Camera market, including Basler AG, Sony, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, THK Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and others. Company profiles include critical information such as business overviews, product and service offerings, key financials, and recent events and developments.

Overall, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the Global Automation & Industrial Camera market, serving as a valuable resource for industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players seeking expansion opportunities, new entrants exploring opportunities, and other stakeholders seeking to align their market-focused strategies with current and anticipated future trends.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Automation & Industrial Camera Market by Volume (Million Units).

The report analyses the Automation & Industrial Camera Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of the Automation & Industrial Camera market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Automation & Industrial Camera Market by Offering (Software, Hardware).

The report analyses the Automation & Industrial Camera Market by Applications (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Measurement, Positioning & Guidance, Other Applications).

The report analyses the Automation & Industrial Camera Market by End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Medical, Other End-Use Industries).

The Global Automation & Industrial Camera Market has been analyzed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , France , United Kingdom , China , India , Japan , and South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by offering, by application, and by end-use industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Automation And Industrial Camera Screening Market

Strategic Recommendations

Incorporate solutions pertaining to Data Security

Amplify technological advancements

Company Profiles

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd

COGNEX CORPORATION

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Basler AG

Sony

THK Group

Toshiba Teli Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

BAUMER HOLDING AG

Imperx inc

