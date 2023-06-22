Global Automation as a Service Market 2023 to 2028: Players Include Microsoft, Blue Prism, HCL Technologies and IBM

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation as a Service Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automation as a service market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.42% over the forecast period.



This research study examines the automation as a service market based on various segments: component, platform, organization size, end-user and geography. First, a brief overview of the market details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the automation as a service market comprehensively. This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.



The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the automation as a service market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the automation as a service sector, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.



Automation as a service market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028 is a comprehensive and latest report. It provides vital market information to executives and interested stakeholders to enable them to get vital market information. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and details strategies of key market players and also plots them on our vendor matrix in four quadrants: leader, follower, challenger, and niche.

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft

Blue Prism

HCL Technologies

IBM

Automation Anywhere

Uipath

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nice Ltd.

Kofax

Pegasystems

The scope and coverage of the automation as a service market report is as below:

Automation as a service market data tables and charts

Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's and industry value chain analysis

Market assessment by component into service, and solution.

Detailed market trends, analysis and graphical representation by platform into on-premise, and cloud-based.

In-depth analysis of the automation as a service market by organization into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise.

Exhaustive coverage of the end-user into retail and consumer goods, manufacturer, healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, telecom and IT, and others.

A 360 view of the demand for automation as a service market solutions/services across different geographies ( North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia Pacific ) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Different segments covered under the automation as a service market report are as below:

By Component

Service

Solution

By Platform

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-User

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturer

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

