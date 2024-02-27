Global Automation in Biopharma Industry Markets, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028: Significant Spending by Biopharma Companies, Research Institutions Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation in Biopharma Industry Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automation in Biopharma Industry Market was valued at USD 1775.20 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.80% through 2028, reaching USD 2468.19 million.

Lab automation systems enable high-throughput screening of compounds, allowing researchers to quickly test many potential drug candidates. This is essential in the early stages of drug discovery. Automation systems in the lab provide precise and accurate handling of samples, reducing the risk of human error and ensuring consistent and reliable results. Automation simplifies data collection, storage, and analysis. It enables real-time monitoring and data processing, facilitating faster decision-making in research and development.

Automated processes are more efficient and can run continuously, reducing the time and effort required for experiments and assays. This accelerates research and development timelines. Automation reduces the need for manual labor in repetitive and time-consuming tasks, resulting in cost savings and the redeployment of human resources to more strategic activities. Automation optimizes the use of resources, such as reagents, consumables, and equipment, making laboratory operations more cost-effective.

In biopharmaceutical manufacturing, process automation is crucial. It involves the use of automated systems and instruments for tasks such as cell culture, fermentation, purification, and fill-finish operations. Process automation ensures the precise control of critical parameters (e.g., temperature, pH, and agitation) to maintain product quality and consistency. Robotic systems are employed for a wide range of tasks, from drug discovery and sample handling to filling and packaging in manufacturing. Robots can be programmed to handle samples, reagents, and labware, performing tasks with precision and repeatability.

Automation systems provide advanced quality control and assurance in biopharma manufacturing. They monitor and control critical parameters and offer real-time feedback to ensure that products meet stringent quality standards. The biopharma industry is subject to rigorous quality and safety regulations. Automation systems aid in compliance by providing accurate data, traceability, and documentation, which are crucial for regulatory approval.

Ongoing technological innovations in automation, such as the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, are driving the adoption of cutting-edge systems for research and production. Biopharmaceutical products are becoming more complex, requiring advanced automation to produce biologics, cell therapies, and gene therapies.

The North America region dominates the Global Automation in Biopharma Industry Market in 2022. North America, particularly the United States, is home to a significant number of leading biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academic centers. These organizations invest heavily in automation to improve their research, development, and manufacturing processes. The region has a well-developed technological infrastructure and a strong industrial base, making it easier for companies to adopt and integrate automation solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automation in Biopharma Industry Market.

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • AMETEK, Inc.
  • Autodesk, Inc.
  • Baumueller-Nuermont Corp
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Kawasaki Robotics
  • RheoSense Inc.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
  • Siemens Healthineers

Report Scope

Automation in Biopharma Industry Market, By Technology:

  • Automation Technology
  • Digitization Technology

Automation in Biopharma Industry Market, By Application:

  • Clinical Phase
  • Drug Discovery Phase
  • Production Phase

Automation in Biopharma Industry Market, By Component:

  • Automation Hardware
  • Automation Software
  • Services Project Phase
  • Services Operation Phase

Automation in Biopharma Industry Market, By region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51d6ei

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum

Education Smart Display Market Anticipated to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2029, with Emphasis on Interactive Learning and Collaborative Tools

