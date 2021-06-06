Global Automation Solutions Market to see $ 1.73 billion growth in the Oil and Gas Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing regulatory compliance.

The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the global demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

Automation Solutions Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Sizing

Automation Solutions Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Forecast

Automation Solutions Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Analysis

Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40070

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Automation Market in Textile Industry - Global automation market in textile industry is segmented by solution (hardware and software and services), component (field devices, control devices, and communication), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Automation Control Market - Global industrial automation control market is segmented by product (sensors, DCS, drives, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MES - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/oil-and-gas-automation-solutions-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio