Global Automation Solutions Market to see $ 1.73 billion growth in the Oil and Gas Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing regulatory compliance.
The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the global demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry covers the following areas:
Automation Solutions Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Sizing
Automation Solutions Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Forecast
Automation Solutions Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Global Automation Market in Textile Industry - Global automation market in textile industry is segmented by solution (hardware and software and services), component (field devices, control devices, and communication), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Industrial Automation Control Market - Global industrial automation control market is segmented by product (sensors, DCS, drives, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MES - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
