Global Automation Testing Market (2022 to 2030) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Testing Type; By Service; By Verticals; By Organization Size; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automation testing market size is expected to reach USD 90.81 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The key factors driving the market's growth include adopting automation analysis across various verticals such as banking and financial services and others. Automated software solutions are widely included in billing update systems, web-based platforms, and operations and maintenance platforms.



Additionally, telecom companies are stressing digital transformation by commercializing 5G services in growing economies like India, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa. The adoption of 5G technology will accelerate the deployment of software and hardware infrastructure, resulting in a surge in demand for test automation services across the industry.



Based on the organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the leading share in the market. A huge enterprise is a company with more than 1000 people that is not a micro, small, or medium business. Large corporations require analysis services to ensure that their operations run smoothly. These services can also help you save money on operations and improve client satisfaction.



Market players such as Sauce Labs, AFour Technologies., Invensis, Keysight Technologies, Broadcom, Applitools, Cygnet Infotech Astegic, Mobisoft Infotech, Parasoft, ProdPerfect, Microsoft, Cigniti Technologies, QA Source, Codoid, froglogic, Capgemini, Micro Focus, IBM, QA Mentor, Ranorex, Smartbear Software, Testim.io, Tricentis, Thinksys, and Worksoft are some key players operating in the global market.



Several manufacturers often opt for varied marketing strategies to expand their business operations globally. In October 2020, Tricentis Tosca, driven by Vision AI, is a cutting-edge AI-based test design and tool that enables businesses to meet the demands of the growing popularity of cloud-native and corporate application platforms.



This innovative AI-based technique ushers in a new generation of test automation. Test automation technology has progressed from dialogue to model-based to AI-based techniques. This new approach would allow agile and DevOps teams to create automated test cases far sooner in the development cycle, starting with such a model or a low-fidelity model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Automation Testing Market Insights

4.1. Automation Testing - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Automation Testing Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rapid adoption for advanced technologies

4.2.1.2. Increasing adoption of mobile and web-based Services

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Stringent government rules and regulations

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Automation Testing Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Automation Testing Market, by Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Service, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Advisory and Consulting

5.3.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Advisory and Consulting, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Planning and Development

5.4.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Planning and Development, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Support and Maintenance

5.5.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Support and Maintenance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. Documentation and Training

5.6.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Documentation and Training, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.7. Implementation

5.7.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Implementation, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.8. Managed Services

5.8.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Managed Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Automation Testing Market, by Organization Size

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Organization Size, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.3.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Large Enterprises

6.4.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Large Enterprises, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Automation Testing Market, by Testing Type

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Testing Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Static Testing

7.3.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Static Testing, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Dynamic Testing

7.4.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Dynamic Testing, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Functional

7.5.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Functional, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Non-Functional

7.6.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Non-Functional, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Performance

7.7.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Performance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.8. API

7.8.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by API, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.9. Security

7.9.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Security, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.10. Compatibility

7.10.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Compatibility, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.11. Compliance

7.11.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Compliance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.12. Usability

7.12.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Usability, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Automation Testing Market, by Vertical

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Vertical, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Banking

8.3.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Banking, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Financial Services

8.4.1. Global Automation Testing Market, by Financial Services, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.5. Insurance

8.5.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Insurance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.6. Automotive

8.6.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Automotive, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.7. Defense and Aerospace

8.7.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Defense and Aerospace, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.8. Healthcare and Lifesciences

8.8.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Healthcare and Lifesciences, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.9. Retail

8.9.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Retail, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.10. Telecom and IT

8.10.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Telecom and IT, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.11. Logistics and Transportation

8.11.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Logistics and Transportation, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.12. Energy and Utilities

8.12.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Energy and Utilities, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.13. Media and Entertainment

8.13.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Media and Entertainment, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.14. Others

8.14.1. Global Automation Testing Market, Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



9. Global Automation Testing Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Sauce Labs

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.1.4. Recent Development

11.2. AFour Technologies

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.2.4. Recent Development

11.3. Invensis

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4. Recent Development

11.4. Keysight Technologies

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Recent Development

11.5. Broadcom

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.5.4. Recent Development

11.6. Applitools

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.6.4. Recent Development

11.7. Cygnet Infotech Astegic

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Recent Development

11.8. Mobisoft Infotech

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Recent Development

11.9. Parasoft

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.9.4. Recent Development

11.10. ProdPerfect

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Recent Development

11.11. Microsoft

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.11.4. Recent Development

11.12. Cigniti Technologies

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.12.4. Recent Development

11.13. Infostrecth

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Financial Performance

11.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.13.4. Recent Development

11.14. QA Source

11.14.1. Company Overview

11.14.2. Financial Performance

11.14.3. Product Benchmarking

11.14.4. Recent Development

11.15. Codoid

11.15.1. Company Overview

11.15.2. Financial Performance

11.15.3. Product Benchmarking

11.15.4. Recent Development

11.16. froglogic

11.16.1. Company Overview

11.16.2. Financial Performance

11.16.3. Product Benchmarking

11.16.4. Recent Development

11.17. Capgemini

11.17.1. Company Overview

11.17.2. Financial Performance

11.17.3. Product Benchmarking

11.17.4. Recent Development

11.18. Micro Focus

11.18.1. Company Overview

11.18.2. Financial Performance

11.18.3. Product Benchmarking

11.18.4. Recent Development

11.19. IBM

11.19.1. Company Overview

11.19.2. Financial Performance

11.19.3. Product Benchmarking

11.19.4. Recent Development

11.20. QA Mentor

11.20.1. Company Overview

11.20.2. Financial Performance

11.20.3. Product Benchmarking

11.20.4. Recent Development

11.21. Ranorex

11.21.1. Company Overview

11.21.2. Financial Performance

11.21.3. Product Benchmarking

11.21.4. Recent Development

11.22. Smartbear Software

11.22.1. Company Overview

11.22.2. Financial Performance

11.22.3. Product Benchmarking

11.22.4. Recent Development

11.23. Testim.io

11.23.1. Company Overview

11.23.2. Financial Performance

11.23.3. Product Benchmarking

11.23.4. Recent Development

11.24. Tricentis

11.24.1. Company Overview

11.24.2. Financial Performance

11.24.3. Product Benchmarking

11.24.4. Recent Development

11.25. Thinksys

11.25.1. Company Overview

11.25.2. Financial Performance

11.25.3. Product Benchmarking

11.25.4. Recent Development

11.26. Worksoft

11.26.1. Company Overview

11.26.2. Financial Performance

11.26.3. Product Benchmarking

11.26.4. Recent Development



