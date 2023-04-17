Global Automation Testing Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation Testing Market, By Testing Type , By Endpoint Interface , By Organization Size , By Service, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size for automation testing reached USD 20.24 billion in 2021, and is expected to have a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Testrig Technologies

Parasoft

QA Mentor

TestMatick

QualityLogic

Tricentis

SmartBear Software

Cigniti Technologies

Micro Focus

IBM Corporation

Froglogic GmbH

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Corporation Ranorex GmbH

Belitsoft

Devstringx Technologies

This growth is primarily driven by factors such as the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, the increasing use of web-based and mobile applications, the rise of DevOps methodology, and the growing demand for automation in the testing process. Additionally, the use of cutting-edge AI-enabled technologies in software testing environments is also contributing to the market's revenue growth.



Automation testing refers to the process of evaluating software and other technological items to ensure that they meet strict specifications. This type of testing helps to identify and address bugs, flaws, and other issues that may arise during product development, ultimately ensuring that the software performs as expected.

By using automation testing, businesses can streamline their testing processes and maximize their Return on Investment (ROI). It can reduce development time, minimize human error, and automate routine and repetitive tasks.



For example, there are various online and mobile testing platforms available, such as Appium, which is an open-source automation framework that can be used to run scripts and test native, hybrid, web, and mobile applications. Other companies such as BrowserStack, Sauce Labs, Cypress, Selenium, and Jenkins offer cloud-based testing on different browser platforms, operating systems, and simulator combinations. Research indicates that 73% of testers plan to adopt automated testing for functional and regression testing in 2022.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted software testing methodologies, requiring QA professionals to be more agile and do more with less. However, the pandemic has also resulted in an unprecedented demand for test automation, as more businesses have had to transition to a completely digital environment. As a result, there is a greater need for implementing cutting-edge automation approaches, with almost 33% of companies looking to automate between 50% to 75% of their testing process, and nearly 20% wanting to automate more than 75% of their testing process in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies



The automation testing industry has a significant opportunity to evaluate and implement cutting-edge technological applications, such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, which are rapidly evolving. In recent years, most business operations have become digitally managed through rule-based software, which has resulted in a high demand for software testing as digital transformation accelerates.

Research shows that global spending on digital transformation increased by 10.4% annually in 2020, reaching USD 1.3 trillion. Many businesses are integrating IT into their systems to innovate, automate processes, save money, and gain a competitive advantage. Technologies such as cloud computing, business analytics, AI, and big data are driving digital transformation.

Implementing IT solutions requires a significant financial commitment, and any flaws or outages in the systems can result in substantial losses in terms of income and reputation. Therefore, it's essential that software operations run smoothly, and any updates must be confirmed by automation testing to ensure that the software performs as expected.

Additionally, automation testing has become increasingly important due to Industry 4.0 technologies, as it's essential to ensuring high-quality releases, continuous delivery, accelerating release cycles, and increasing test coverage.



Restraint: Lack of Data Security



When implementing automation testing solutions, data security is one of the most important factors to consider. With the popularity of connected smart systems, IoT-enabled devices are collecting and transferring massive amounts of data, which exposes them to several dangers.

Data theft is a constant threat to businesses and organizations in the current cyber threat scenario. Additionally, several flaws are often found when using the software, which requires debugging the entire process before proceeding, making the process time-consuming and expensive. All these factors are expected to restrain revenue growth in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Automation Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automation Testing Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid acceptance of advanced technologies

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of web-based and mobile applications

4.2.2.3. Rise of DevOps methodology

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for automation in testing process

4.2.2.5. Growing adoption of cutting-edge AI-enabled technologies in software testing environments

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexity of transitioning from manual to automated testing

4.2.3.2. Stringent government rules and regulations

4.2.3.3. Lack of data security

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Automation Testing Market By Testing Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Automation Testing Market By Endpoint Interface Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Automation Testing Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Automation Testing Market By Service Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Automation Testing Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 10. Automation Testing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

