Global Automation Testing Market to 2032 - Featuring IBM, Accenture, Micro Focus and Capgemini Among Others

Sep 07, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automation Testing Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on Automation Testing offers a global industry analysis for 2015-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Automation Testing Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Million)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Automation Testing Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Automation Testing Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Million)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, by Country
4.5.3. Automation Testing Adoption Rate, by Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Automation Testing Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Automation Testing Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Automation Testing Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Organization Size
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Organization Size, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Organization Size, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.3.2. Large Enterprises
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Organization Size
9. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Vertical
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Vertical, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Vertical, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3.2. Automotive
9.3.3. Defense and Aerospace
9.3.4. Healthcare and Lifesciences
9.3.5. Retail
9.3.6. Telecom and IT
9.3.7. Manufacturing
9.3.8. Logistics and Transportation
9.3.9. Energy and Utilities
9.3.10. Media and Entertainment
9.3.11. Other Verticals
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vertical
10. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Endpoint Interface
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Endpoint Interface, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Endpoint Interface, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Mobile
10.3.2. Web
10.3.3. Desktop
10.3.4. Embedded Software
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Endpoint Interface
11. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Component
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Component, 2015-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Component, 2022-2032
11.3.1. Testing Type
11.3.1.1. Static Testing
11.3.1.2. Dynamic Testing
11.3.1.2.1. Functional Testing
11.3.1.2.2. Non-Functional Testing
11.3.1.2.2.1. API Testing
11.3.1.2.2.2. Security Testing
11.3.1.2.2.3. Performance Testing
11.3.1.2.2.4. Compatibility Testing
11.3.1.2.2.5. Compliance Testing
11.3.1.2.2.6. Usability Testing
11.3.2. Services
11.3.2.1. Advisory and Consulting
11.3.2.2. Planning and Development
11.3.2.3. Support and Maintenance
11.3.2.4. Documentation and Training
11.3.2.5. Implementation
11.3.2.6. Managed Services
11.3.2.7. Others
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Component
12. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Region, 2015-2021
12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Million) & Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2022-2032
12.3.1. North America
12.3.2. Latin America
12.3.3. Europe
12.3.4. Asia Pacific
12.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
13. North America Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Latin America Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Europe Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Asia Pacific Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Middle East and Africa Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Key Countries Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Market Structure Analysis
19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
19.2. Market Concentration
19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
19.4. Market Presence Analysis
19.4.1. by Regional footprint of Players
19.4.2. Product footprint by Players
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Competition Benchmarking
20.3. Competition Deep Dive
20.3.1. IBM
20.3.1.1. Overview
20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.2. Accenture
20.3.3. Micro Focus
20.3.4. Capgemini
20.3.5. Microsoft
20.3.6. Broadcom
20.3.7. Tricentis
20.3.8. Smartbear
20.3.9. Parasoft
20.3.10. Cigniti Technologies
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qaete3
