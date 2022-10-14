Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive 3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 2.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Three-dimensional (3D) printing refers to automated additive manufacturing technology that assists in creating rapid prototypes for fabricating layer-by-layer materials to design patterns, physical models, and tooling components. It aids in creating various lightweight intricate geometric pieces, including internal channels and wire mesh, reducing prototyping cost and manufacturing complex parts, while ensuring minimal wastage of materials.

On account of these properties, 3D printing is extensively used in the automotive sector to enable automobile designers to validate prototypes, conceptualize, design and customize vehicle parts in a shorter period. At present, it is commercially available in metal, polymer and ceramics material types.



The significant expansion in the automotive sector, along with the increasing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency in automobiles is primarily driving the market growth. Automotive 3D printing solution is widely adopted in the sector for manufacturing various complex parts of vehicles, while reducing lead time, which represents a key factor primarily driving the market growth.

This can be attributed to the various advantages, such as reduced capital investments and high performance, associated with the deployment of automotive 3D printing systems. In line with this, the introduction of fused deposition modelling (FDM) solutions for manufacturing prototypes and concept model parts is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

The computer-aided system assists in deriving inputs from the processing unit, which further commands the model to start printing materials that are usually made from high-performance thermoplastics. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of customized automotive parts and extensive strategic collaborations amongst key players and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for introducing innovative automotive 3D printing systems to meet the evolving consumer needs, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., 3DGence, Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV and voxeljet AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive 3D printing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive 3D printing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive 3D printing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component Type

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology Type

7.1 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Stereo Lithography (SLA)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material Type

8.1 Metal

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Polymer

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Ceramic

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Production

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Innovation and R&D

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Prototyping

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3D Systems Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 3DGence

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Autodesk Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Desktop Metal Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 EOS GmbH

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Formlabs Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Hoganas AB

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Materialise NV

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 SLM Solutions Group AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Stratasys Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Ultimaker BV

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 voxeljet AG

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

