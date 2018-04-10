NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering



Automotive active rear axle steering systems are steerable rear axle systems with either single or dual actuator. The wheels are steered in a particular angle and direction in accordance with the turning angle of the steering wheel with speed as a function.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers by technology: single actuator and dual actuator

By geography: EMEA, Americas, and APAC



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Bosch

• PARAVAN

• Paul Nutzfahrzeuge

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen



Market driver

• Increasing demand for pickup trucks and SUVs

Market challenge

• Availability of substitute at low cost

Market trend

• Rising concept of modular rear axle system

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



