Global Automotive Active Rear Axle Steering Market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive active rear axle steering market by technology such as single actuator and dual actuator. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356590





Our market research analysts predict that in terms of units, this market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022



Segmentation by technology and analysis of the automotive active rear axle steering market

•Single actuator

•Dual actuator



The growing preference for single actuator over dual actuator is driving the growth prospects for the automotive active rear axle steering market in this segment.



Segmentation by geography and analysis of the automotive active rear axle steering market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA



The rapid growth of the high-performance vehicle market in European countries is resulting in an increased adoption of automotive active rear axle steering in EMEA. The steering system parts market is expected to witness growth in the region for the next four years due to the rising innovations from the European automotive manufacturers and faster adoption of technological changes.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global automotive active rear axle steering market?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global automotive active rear axle steering market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356590



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-active-rear-axle-steering-market-will-grow-at-a-cagr-of-close-to-7-by-2022-300619369.html