Global Automotive Active Safety System Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global automotive active safety system market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2020. Automotive active safety is a preventive system which assists a driver in controlling the vehicle, preventing or mitigating road accidents and enhancing the overall driving experience under different road conditions and situations. The system helps in keeping the vehicle in the correct lane and shows blind spots that may otherwise lead to accidents or other hazards. It employs Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) which generate an alert when a potentially dangerous situation is detected. Its other features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) which perform functions ranging from monitoring the vehicle's braking and tire systems to maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive active safety system market to reach a value of US$ 24.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.70% during 2021-2026.



The growing vehicle fleet and the consequent rise in the focus on vehicle safety are the key factors driving the demand for automotive active safety systems. As a rise in the number of vehicles leads to an increase in the risk of road fatalities, the governing authorities in both the developed and developing regions are introducing stringent regulations for enhancing road safety. In line with this, automotive manufacturers are launching safety features in cars and are also investing in R&D activities to incorporate the latest technologies in these systems. Moreover, the growing demand for autonomous vehicles is further driving the market as active safety systems form a crucial component in these vehicles.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive active safety system market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive active safety system market in any manner.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bosch, Continental, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Valeo, DENSO, Magna International, FLIR Systems, Infineon Technologies, Ficosa International S.A., Groupe PSA, Borg Warner Inc., CAx Software, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive active safety system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive active safety system industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive active safety system industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive active safety system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive active safety system industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive active safety system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive active safety system industry?

What are the profit margins in the global automotive active safety system industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Active Safety System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Offering

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lane Departure Warning

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Adaptive Cruise Control

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Night Vision System

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Driver Monitoring

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Anti-Lock Braking System

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Blind Spot Detection

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

8.1 Diesel Vehicles

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Petrol Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electric Vehicles

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Offering

9.1 Hardware

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Software

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bosch

15.3.2 Continental

15.3.3 Delphi Technologies

15.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen

15.3.5 Autoliv

15.3.6 Hyundai Mobis

15.3.7 Valeo

15.3.8 DENSO

15.3.9 Magna International

15.3.10 FLIR Systems

15.3.11 Infineon Technologies

15.3.12 Ficosa International S.A.

15.3.13 Groupe PSA

15.3.14 Borg Warner Inc.

15.3.15 CAx Software



