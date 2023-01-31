Global Automotive Actuators Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Actuators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive actuators market size reached US$ 25.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 36.73 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.51% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Automotive actuators are an indispensable integrated component of electronic control systems in commercial and passenger vehicles. They mainly control various automobile mechanisms and bring them into motion by converting and supplying energy generated from various sources, including electricity and hydraulics. Automotive actuators comprise internal relays inside the engine system, which assist in activating control valves.

They also regulate throttles for directing airflow in the climate management systems, operate power liftgates, and adjust engine flywheel rotation speed and torque to optimize overall vehicular efficiency and performance.

Besides this, automotive actuators are extensively used in industrial procedures to operate valves, fluid couplings, and dampers. At present, they are commercially available in hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic variants.

Automotive Actuators Market Trends:

With the significant expansion in the automotive industry, there has been an increasing demand for downsizing vehicle engines to enhance fuel efficiency, which is primarily driving the automotive actuators market toward growth. Moreover, the rising security concerns and the growing incidences of road accidents due to drunken driving, rash driving, and control loss have further facilitated the extensive installation of automotive actuators in cars.

Additionally, escalating environmental consciousness has prompted governments of several countries to promote the incorporation of electric and hydraulic automotive actuators in vehicles, which is contributing to the market growth. These mechanical systems do not require fuel that causes internal combustion in the engine and produces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In line with this, the introduction of intelligent automotive actuators with smart sensors, control units, and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to sense the speed and movement of the vehicle and calculate the distance between the object and the automobile is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as the growing sales of autonomous cars and the widespread installation of automotive actuators in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and refrigerants, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, CTS Corporation, DENSO Corporation, EFI Automotive, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE), Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Stoneridge Inc.

