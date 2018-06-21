Global Automotive Adhesives Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Adhesives in US$ Million.



The Global market is also analyzed by the following Vehicle Types: Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â 3M Company

- Arkema Group

- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

- BASF SE

- Bemis Associates, Inc.



AUTOMOTIVE ADHESIVES MCP-6365 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Adhesives - Playing a Key Role in Automobile Manufacturing

Adhesives - Finding Use in Every Nook & Corner of the Car

Table 1: Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Usage by Area of Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Drivers for Automotive Adhesives: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Table 2: Breakdown of Gross Government Debt as Percentage of GDP for the Year 2015 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2015): Breakdown by Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World GDP (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outlook

By Region

By Vehicle Type



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Growing Auto Manufacturer Focus on Light Weight & Flat Design Vehicle Models Drive Strong Business Case for Adhesives

Table 5: Global Electric Vehicles Market: Compounded Annual Growth Rates (in %) of Annual Unit Sales by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Look into Environmental Norms Driving Industry Focus on Light Weight Vehicles & Indirectly Boosting Demand for Adhesives

Table 6: Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Green House Gas Emissions from Transportation Sector by Type (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety Encouraging Manufacturers to Choose Adhesives as a Primary Bonding Technology

Projected Rise in Vehicle Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for Automotive Adhesives

Opportunity Indicators

Table 8: Global Passenger Car Sales (2012, 2015 & 2018) in Million Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Passenger Car Sales (2012, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Passenger Car Production (2012, 2015 & 2018) in Million Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Passenger Car Production (2012, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Produced by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Asia-Pacific Remains Largest Revenue Contributor

Growing Proportion of Electronic Systems in Automobiles Driving Increased Use of Adhesives

Opportunity Indicators

Table 12: Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles: A Comparative Analysis of Electronic Component as a Percentage of Total Vehicle Value for Years 1975, 2000 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Automotive Sensors Market: Annual Sales (in US$ Million) for Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco Friendly Green Technologies

High Margins Put Advanced Adhesives in Driving Seat

'Super Glues' to Extend the Scope of Automotive Adhesives

Nanotechnology to Benefit Automotive Adhesives

Advanced Adhesives Cannibalize Sales of Mechanical Fasteners

Adhesive Companies Flock Asian Territories

Key Challenges for Automotive Adhesives

Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials

Environmental Concerns

Adhesiveâ€™s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures

Expensive Repair Costs

Need for Improved Confidence on the Longevity



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

LORD Corporation Introduces New Adhesives

Jowat Launches New Vehicle Interior Adhesives

Huntsman Introduces ARALDITEÂ® 2021-1 and ARALDITEÂ® 2022-1

Toyochem Introduces New One-Component Adhesive

Dow Corning Launches Dow CorningÂ® EA-7100 Adhesive



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Saint-Gobain Acquires h-old

PPG Expands Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Capacity in Mexico

DuPont and Dow Chemical Receive Stockholder Approval for Merger

H.B. Fuller to Acquire Cyberbond, L.L.C.

Dow Takes Over Ownership of Dow Corning

Unique Fabricating Acquires Intasco Corp.

Solvay Acquires Cytec

Henkel Renews Partnership with NEXTEV TCR

Henkel Enters into Partnership with Novelis

American Securities Acquires Royal Adhesives and Sealants, LLC

Bayer Spins Off Polymer Business into New Company

PPG Industries Acquires REVOCOAT

H.B. Fuller Completes Acquisition of Continental Products Limited

H.B. Fuller Acquires TONSAN

Arkema Acquires Bostik

SOUDAL Acquires Zaklady Chemiczne BOCHEM

Dow Automotive Enters into Partnership with LORD



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (US)

Bondo Corporation (US)

Arkema Group (France)

Bostik S.A. (France)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bemis Associates, Inc. (US)

Covestro AG (Germany)

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US)

EMS-Chemie Holding AG (Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller Company (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US)

Permatex, Inc. (US)

Lord Corporation (US)

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Royal Adhesives and Sealants, LLC (US)

RPM International Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Dow Corning Corporation (US)

ThreeBond Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Transtar Autobody Technologies, Inc. (US)

Wacker-Chemie AG (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Vehicle Type

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Other Vehicle Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Other Vehicle Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Other Vehicle Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Automotive Market - An Overview

Growing Focus on Developing Light-Weight Vehicles to Drive Demand for Adhesives

Shifting of Manufacturing to Low-Cost Destinations Hurting Business Prospects in Domestic Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Automotive Market - An Overview

Adhesive Market - An Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market

Saturation Evident in the Automotive Market

Key Statistical Data - A Peek into the Recent Past

Table 24: Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production by Type of Adhesive (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipment Quantities by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Automotive Market - An Insight

2009-2012

2013

2014 & 2015

2016 & Beyond

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: French Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

A Brief Insight into German Automobile Market

Automotive Adhesives to Gain from Projected Growth in Automotive Production

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: German Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

EU Exit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Spanish Automotive Market on a Positive Step

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

EMS-Chemie Holding AG (Switzerland) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Huge Domestic Automotive Production Activity Makes Asia- Pacific a Strong Regional Market for Automotive Adhesives

Manufacturer Focus on Lightweighting Drives Demand for Auto Adhesives

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Chinese Market Remains Critical to Market Growth

Overview of Automotive Industry

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

After Temporary Deceleration in 2013 Indian Automotive Adhesives Market to Witness Steady Increase in Demand

India - A Unique Automotive Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

Market Analysis

Table 52: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: South Korean Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Brief Overview of the Auto Market in Brazil

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Mexican Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Mexican Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 63: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive Adhesives Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 70) The United States (43) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (15) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

