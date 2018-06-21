Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel and Tire Cleaners, and Windshield Washer Fluids.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â 3M Company

- Armored AutoGroup Inc.

- Blue Ribbon Products, Inc.

- Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

- Niteo Products, LLC



AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET APPEARANCE CHEMICALS MCP-1207 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market - A Prelude

New Vehicles have Higher Per Capita Usage

Economic Factors Play an Important Role in the Market

Impact of 2007-2009 Economic Recession in Retrospect

Market Springs Back to Normalcy in 2010

Global Market Once Again Tested in 2012 & 2013

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Market Outlook

Global Market Analysis



2. NOTEWORTHY GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth

Table 4: Global Sales of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles (in 000 Units) for the Years (2015 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Appearance Chemicals Grows Rapidly as Vehicle Owners Retain their Vehicles Longer

Technology Improvements Increase Vehicle Life

Increased Life Brings Maintenance into Focus

Table 5: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2010 and 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Average Age of Road Vehicles in the EU-27 (2014): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2014): Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Passenger Car Sales (2014, 2016 & 2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (2014, 2016 & 2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Need for Product Differentiation Drives Innovations in Specialty Automotive Coating Chemicals

Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor

Making Most of Opportunities in the DIY Segment

Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn â€˜Service Providersâ€™ into Target Customers for Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment

China and India Zooming Ahead in Luxury Car Sales

Car Grooming Centers Play a Vital Role in the Market

Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Environmental Friendly Products Top Priority Charts of Manufacturers

Solvent Based Coatings Make Way for Water Based Formulations

Volatile Silicones Emerge as an Alternative to Hydrocarbon Based Solvents

Easy-to-Use Products Gain Popularity

Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains Prominence

Plasti Dipping Trend Gains Traction for Protecting Vehicular Appearance

Advancing Material Technology - Boon or Bane?

Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue

Soaring Costs of Raw Materials for Automotive Refinish Coatings - A Key Challenge



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Appearance Chemicals - An Introduction

Waxes/Polishes

Protectants

Wheel and Tire Cleaners

Windshield Washer Fluids



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Niteo Acquires Trans-Mate

Pilot Acquires Voodoo Ride

Gold Eagle Announces Foray into Automotive Appearance Chemicals

Highland Partners Acquires Car Care Business of Valvoline

Spectrum Brands Acquires Armored AutoGroup

Barrett-Jacksonâ„¢ Introduces Premium Auto Care Products Line

Turtle Wax Launches Turtle WaxÂ® ICEÂ® Premium Car Care

ICM Products Closes Acquisition of Amber Chemical Company

Imperial Wax Unveils New Car Care Products

Turtle WaxÂ® Launches Reflectie Wax

Rougaroo Introduces Eco-Friendly Line of Automotive Care Products

LOWRIDER Detailing Introduces New line of Car Care Products

Carkhana Introduces New Car Care Products Range



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (US)

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (US)

Bondo Corporation (US)

Meguiar's, Inc. (US)

Armored AutoGroup Inc. (US)

Blue Ribbon Products, Inc. (US)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US)

Auto Wax Company (US)

Permatex, Inc. (US)

Niteo Products, LLC (US)

Northern Labs, Inc. (US)

Protect All, Inc. (US)

Turtle Wax, Inc. (US)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight

Volatile Economic Conditions Bring Back Focus on Longer Vehicle Retention - To Drive Opportunities for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Increasing Vehicle Average Life Drives Demand for US Automotive Appearance Chemicals

Table 26: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographic Profile

Targeting Women - Top on Priority Charts for Automotive Chemical Retailers

Distribution Scenario

Strategic Corporate Developments

Product Launches

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective

Table 30: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age for the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket in Japan

Premium Placed on Quality

Saturation Evident in the Automotive Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Highlights

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Review of German Automobile Market

German Car Care Products Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

EU Exit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket

Repair and Maintenance

New Distribution Frontiers

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight into Russian Automotive Aftermarket

Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production

US Suppliers Dominate the Russian Car Care Products Market

Automotive Appearance Chemicals - Market Snapshots

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Bulgaria: An Overview

Denmark

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview

Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine of Automotive Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance C hemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Overview of Automotive Market

The Aftermarket Boom

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India: A Potential Market

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automobile Industries in Select Asian Countries

Automotive Aftermarket Prospects in Australia: An Insight

Malaysia

Philippine Auto Detailing Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview

Automobile Market in UAE - An Insight

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Brazil 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/ Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 68) The United States (37) Canada (4) Japan (1) Europe (21) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

