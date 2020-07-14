Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=PRN





Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Windshield Washer Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Waxes/Polishes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



Protectants Segment Corners a 23.9% Share in 2020

In the global Protectants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$793.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$931.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$704.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 214-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

Automotive Aftermarket Division 3M Company

Company Blue Ribbon Products Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Meguiar`s Inc.

Niteo Products LLC

Northern Labs Inc.

Permatex Inc.

Protect All Inc.

Turtle Wax Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

New Vehicles have Higher Per Capita Usage

Economic Factors Play an Important Role in the Market

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Market Outlook

Global Market Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (USA)

Bondo Corporation (USA)

Meguiar's, Inc. (USA)

Armored AutoGroup Inc. (USA)

Blue Ribbon Products, Inc. (USA)

ITW Global Brands (USA)

Permatex, Inc. (USA)

Niteo Products, LLC (USA)

Northern Labs, Inc. (USA)

Protect All, Inc. (USA)

Turtle Wax, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto

Sales Offers Potential for Growth

Increasing Vehicular Population Provides Immense Opportunities

Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Appearance Chemicals Grows

Rapidly as Vehicle Owners Retain their Vehicles Longer

Technology Improvements Increase Vehicle Life

Increased Life Brings Maintenance into Focus

Increasing Affinity for Road Trips Spurs Market for Appearance

Chemicals

Need for Product Differentiation Drives Innovations in

Specialty Automotive Coating Chemicals

Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance -

A Major Growth Factor

Making Most of Opportunities in the DIY Segment

Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn 'Service Providers' into

Target Customers for Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment

China and India Zooming Ahead in Luxury Car Sales

Car Grooming Centers Play a Vital Role in the Market

Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for

the Market

Environmental Friendly Products Top Priority Charts of

Manufacturers

Solvent Based Coatings Make Way for Water Based Formulations

Volatile Silicones Emerge as an Alternative to Hydrocarbon

Based Solvents

Easy-to-Use Products Gain Popularity

Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains

Prominence

Plasti Dipping Trend Gains Traction for Protecting Vehicular

Appearance

Advancing Material Technology - Boon or Bane?

Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue

Soaring Costs of Raw Materials for Automotive Refinish Coatings -

A Key Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Windshield Washer Fluids (Product Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Windshield Washer Fluids (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Windshield Washer Fluids (Product Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Waxes/Polishes (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Waxes/Polishes (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Waxes/Polishes (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Protectants (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Protectants (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Protectants (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Wheel & Tire Cleaners (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Wheel & Tire Cleaners (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Wheel & Tire Cleaners (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 21: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 36: French Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 39: German Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 48: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 58: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 66: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in

US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 96: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket Appearance

Chemicals Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Automotive Aftermarket

Appearance Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market

in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 70

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

