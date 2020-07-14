Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Industry
Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 14, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Windshield Washer Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Waxes/Polishes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Protectants Segment Corners a 23.9% Share in 2020
In the global Protectants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$793.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$931.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$704.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 214-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division
- 3M Company
- Blue Ribbon Products Inc.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Meguiar`s Inc.
- Niteo Products LLC
- Northern Labs Inc.
- Permatex Inc.
- Protect All Inc.
- Turtle Wax Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
New Vehicles have Higher Per Capita Usage
Economic Factors Play an Important Role in the Market
Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Market Outlook
Global Market Analysis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto
Sales Offers Potential for Growth
Increasing Vehicular Population Provides Immense Opportunities
Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Appearance Chemicals Grows
Rapidly as Vehicle Owners Retain their Vehicles Longer
Technology Improvements Increase Vehicle Life
Increased Life Brings Maintenance into Focus
Increasing Affinity for Road Trips Spurs Market for Appearance
Chemicals
Need for Product Differentiation Drives Innovations in
Specialty Automotive Coating Chemicals
Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance -
A Major Growth Factor
Making Most of Opportunities in the DIY Segment
Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn 'Service Providers' into
Target Customers for Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals
Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth
Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment
China and India Zooming Ahead in Luxury Car Sales
Car Grooming Centers Play a Vital Role in the Market
Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for
the Market
Environmental Friendly Products Top Priority Charts of
Manufacturers
Solvent Based Coatings Make Way for Water Based Formulations
Volatile Silicones Emerge as an Alternative to Hydrocarbon
Based Solvents
Easy-to-Use Products Gain Popularity
Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains
Prominence
Plasti Dipping Trend Gains Traction for Protecting Vehicular
Appearance
Advancing Material Technology - Boon or Bane?
Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue
Soaring Costs of Raw Materials for Automotive Refinish Coatings -
A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 70
