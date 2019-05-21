Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ by the following Product Segments: Brake Pads, and Brake Shoes.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABS Friction Inc.

- ADVICS CO., LTD.

- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

- Continental AG

- Delphi Technologies

- Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd.







AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET BRAKE FRICTION PARTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Brake Friction Parts - A Rudimentary Overview

Aftermarket - A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts Market

Northbound Trajectory in Automotive Aftermarket Industry Creates Conducive Environment

A Snapshot of Automobile Parts & Components Intended for OEM & Aftermarket Applications

Table 1: Breakdown of World Automotive Aftermarket Sales (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019E and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Percentage Breakdown of Automotive Aftermarket Sales ($) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (2019E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 3: Developed Regions Account for Nearly 2/3rd Share of World Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Friction Parts: Percentage Breakdown of $ Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2019E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Table 4: World Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Friction Parts - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, US, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects: A Review

Customers' Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts

Prevalence of Counterfeit Components

Sustained Emphasis on Equipping Vehicles with Durable OEM Parts & Components

Eddy Current Brake Systems





3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements

Table 5: Global Automotive Market: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production for the Years 2015-2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (2014, 2016 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview

Table 7: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Motorization Rates for Select Countries: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

Outsourcing - A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy

Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence

Table 9: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Green House Gas Emitted (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Value of New and Remanufactured Automotive Components: Percentage Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment for New Product and Remanufactured Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Material Consumption Pattern in the Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Material Consumed (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Energy Consumption in Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Energy Consumed (in Megajoule (MJ)) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing (with Primary and Secondary Material) and New Production (with Primary and Secondary Material) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes - Augurs Well for Brake Pads Market

Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Widen Scope and Span

Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum Brakes

Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads

Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years

Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for Brake Friction Parts

Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for Brake Friction Products

Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence

Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants

Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground

Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced Automobile Brake Friction parts

Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete Phase Out

Emphasis on Curbing Road Accidents Widens Demand

Table 14: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Socio-Economic Trends Favoring Automotive Industry Generate Parallel Opportunities for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

Evolving Transportation Needs of Ballooning Urban Population

Table 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Financial Strength of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Table 17: Steep Increase in Middle Class Consumer Spending Makes the Consumer Group, a Major Market for Automotive Vehicles: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario

Table 19: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Friction and Friction Products for Automotives

How does a Brake Function?

Friction and Braking

Brake Failure

Brake System

Disc Brakes

Components of a Disc Brake System

Brake Pad: The Friction Component of a Disc Brake System

Factors Affecting the Demand for Brake Pads Aftermarket

Technological Trends in the Development of Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes

Alternative Braking Systems

Power Brakes

Hand Brakes

Hydraulic Brakes

Brake Friction Products

Semi-Metallic Brake Pads

Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads

Low-Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Akebono's Superior Ceramic Technology

NAO Ceramic Brake Friction Material: An Overview

Major Brake Friction Material Advantages and Disadvantages - Ceramic, Semi-Metallic, Metallic and Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Material





5. FRICTION MATERIALS



Classes of Friction Materials in Brake System

Reinforcing Fibers

Glass

Metals

Aramid

Potassium Titanate (A Type of Ceramic Material)

Sepiolite

Ceramic

Binders

Phenolic Resins

COPNA (Condensed Polynuclear Aromatic) Resins

Silicon Modified Resins

Cyanate Ester Resins

Epoxy-modified Phenolic Resins

Thermoplastic Polyimide Resins

Major Binders and their Advantages & Disadvantages: Silicon-Modified Phenolic Resin, Epoxy-Modified Phenolic Resin, Phenolic Resin, COPNA Resin, Thermoplastic Polyimide Resin, and Cyanate Ester Resin

Fillers

Inorganic Fillers

Barium Sulphate

Calcium Carbonate

Mica

Vermiculite

Molybdenum Trioxide

Organic Fillers

Friction Additives

Lubricants (Graphite, Metal Sulphides)

Graphite

Metal Sulphides

Abrasives (Metal oxides/silicates)

Classification Based on the State of Friction Contact Surfaces of Application

Dry Friction Materials

Wet Friction Materials

Paper Type

Sintered Type

Fabric Type





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



German & Japanese Vendors Hold Significant Footprint

Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition

Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket

Efficient Customer Service - A Key Competitive Variable

Online Medium Emerges as Reliable Sales Platform

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ABS Friction Inc. (Canada)

ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Continental AG (Germany)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China)

Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA)

Fras-Le S.A. (Brazil)

Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan)

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

6.2 Product Launches

NUCAP Industries Launches Galvanized NRS Brake Pads

Akebono Introduces New Pro-ACT Disc Brake Pad Kits

Meritor Rolls Out New Caliper and Additional Brake Pad Offerings

TMD Friction Rolls Out New Packaging for Textar Commercial Vehicle Drum Brake Linings

Akebono Adds 192 Part Numbers for Disc Brake Pad Kits Portfolio

Akebono Unveils the World's First "New Construction Brake Caliper"

Akebono Releases K4 (Cayon) Disc Brake Pad for Light Cars

Fras-le Enhances Brake Disc Design for Faster Brake Pads Seating

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Showcases Wagner OEX Car Braking Products

Bosch Launches Additional SKUs for QuietCast™, Blue, Severe Duty Disc Brake Pads

Motorcar Parts of America Introduces Premium Line of Brake Rotors and Brake Pads

Centric Parts Rolls Out PQ PRO Brake Pads

Brembo Rolls Out New XTRA Brake Pads

Boninfante Friction Rolls Out Eco-Friendly High-Performance Brake Pads

ZF's TRW Introduces Electric Blue Brake Pads for Electric Vehicles

Wagner® Expands Brake Pads Offering for Toyota and Ford Vehicles

Textar Adds New Aftermarket Brake Pads for Renault, Volvo, and Jaguar Models

Pagid Expands Brake Part Range with 18 New Product Lines

Akebono Expands Brake Parts with Introduction of 13 New Parts

TMD Friction Introduces Textar Brand in the UK

Federal-Mogul Unveils Jurid® Brake Pads in the US

MAT Holdings Unveils New Brake Catalog

Bosch Unveils Severe Duty Brake Pads Range

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Hawk Performance Collaborates with Kunzman & Associates

Tenneco Acquires Federal-Mogul

TMD Friction Commences Production of Aftermarket Brake Pads in India

Fras-le and Federal-Mogul Motorparts to Establish Braking Products Joint Venture

Fras-le to Acquire Jofund (FREMAX)

Fras-le to Partner with Haldex for Commercial Air Brake Pad Distribution in North America

Fras-le and ASK Automotive to Establish Braking Products JV, ASK Fras-le Friction Pvt. Ltd.

Fras-le Agrees to Acquires Auto Parts Companies in Argentina and Uruguay

Fras-le to Inaugurate New Industrial Plant in China

Delphi Automotive Completes Spinoff of Delphi Technologies

Advics to Invest in Hosei Brake Industry

The Parts Alliance Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Bendix Brakes

AP Emissions Technologies and Centric Merge to Form APC Automotive Technologies

Icahn Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Federal-Mogul





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Segment

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Automotive Brake Friction Parts

Demand Drivers in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket

Impact of Demand Drivers on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket

Challenges and Factors Limiting Growth in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket

Impact of Market Restraints on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket

Distribution Channel of US Brakes Aftermarket

Table 29: US Brakes Aftermarket by Retail Chain Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Chains, Department Store Chains, and Discount Store Chains (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotives in Prime Replacement Phase Drive Demand Brake Friction Parts

Table 30: Vehicle Fleet in the US (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in the United States for the Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Motor Vehicle Aftermarket Industry (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Market Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Face of the US Aftermarket

Premium Components and Product Differentiation are the Key Growth Drivers

Eco-Friendly Brake Pads to Become Popular

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective

Significant Vehicle Population to Drive Growth

Table 36: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Canada for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Canadian Brake Pads Aftermarket: Growing Faster than the US

Table 37: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket - An Overview

Increased Retention of Vehicles Offers Opportunities

Table 41: Vehicle Fleet in Japan (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japan: An Open Market for Auto Parts

Premium Placed on Quality

Growth Inhibiting Factors

Low Average Vehicle Mileage

High Quality of Vehicles

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Prominent Consumer of Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

Prevailing Scenario in the Automotive Industry Widens Opportunities

Table 45: Motorization Rates for Select Countries in Europe: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2013 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in Select EU Countries (2016): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek in to the Legislative Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 55: Vehicle Fleet in France (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Major Market For Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in Europe

A Review of German Automobile Industry

Table 59: Vehicle Fleet in Germany (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

German Car Care Products Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Italian Automotive Aftermarket

Large Vehicle Parc Drives Aftermarket

Table 63: Vehicle Fleet in Italy (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket in the UK - An Overview

Table 67: Vehicle Fleet in the UK (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: UK Automotive Aftermarket Sector by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Bodyshops, Garages, Tire Specialists, Vehicle Manufacturer Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Spanish Aftermarket - An Overview

Table 72: Vehicle Fleet in Spain (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

Regular Repair and Maintenance

New Distribution Frontiers

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

An Insight into Russian Automotive Aftermarket

Large Vehicle Parc to Drive Aftermarket in Russia

Table 76: Vehicle Fleet in Russia (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Bulgaria: An Overview

The Age Factor

The Demand Factor

Czech Republic: Automotive Aftermarket Overview

Poland - Large Vehicle Parc Augurs Well for the Market

Table 80: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Poland for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Switzerland

Market Snapshots

Turkey

Table 81: Vehicle Fleet in Turkey (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ukraine

Growing Number of Cars on the Road

End-User Dynamics

Table 82: Vehicle Fleet in Ukraine (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Slovakia - A Growth Area for Aftermarket Parts

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: A Market Laden with Robust Opportunities

Large Installed Base of Light Vehicles and Cars Bodes Well

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 Australia

A.Market Analysis

Australia - A Unique Market

Table 92: Vehicle Fleet in Australia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Aftermarket: An Insight

Table 93: Australian Automotive Aftermarket by by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Retailers, Franchises, Marketing Groups, Mass Merchants, OEM Franchise Dealers and Other Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Australian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 China

A.Market Analysis

Chinese Brake Friction Parts Market - An Overview

Large Vehicle Parc to Drive Aftermarket Parts Demand

Table 97: Vehicle Fleet in China (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario in the Chinese Brake Pad Market

Pricing of Chinese Brake Pads

Innovations to Drive Brake Pads Industry

Chinese Exports Continue to Remain Strong

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 India

A.Market Analysis

Market Scenario

Dynamics of the Indian Automotive Aftermarket

Increasing Vehicle Parc Offers High Growth Opportunities

Table 101: Vehicle Fleet in India (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spurious Parts Eat into Players' Profits

Table 102: Indian Brake Friction Parts Aftermarket by Vehicle Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Vehicles, Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUV), Passenger Cars, Tractors and Two Wheelers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Leading Suppliers of Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in India (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Allied Nippon, Hindustan Composites, Rane Brake Lining, Sundaram Brake Lining and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Leading Suppliers of Aftermarket MUV Disc Brake Pads in India (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Allied Nippon, Hindustan Composites, Rane Brake Lining, Sundaram Brake Lining and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.4 South Korea

A.Market Analysis

Overview

A Well Established Market for Automotives and Parts

Table 108: Vehicle Fleet in South Korea (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: South Korean Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Indonesia

Table 112: Vehicle Fleet in Indonesia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Malaysia

Growing Vehicle Parc Offers Opportunities for Suppliers

Table 113: Vehicle Fleet in Malaysia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thailand

Table 114: Vehicle Fleet in Thailand (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 118: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Large and Growing Vehicle Parc Provides Ample Opportunities

Table 124: Vehicle Fleet in Brazil (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brazilian Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 125: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.2 Mexico

A.Market Analysis

Overview of the Mexican Automotive Industry

Mexican Automotive Aftermarket

Table 128: Vehicle Fleet in Mexico (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 129: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Mexican Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.3 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Argentine Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 132: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Dependent on Imports

Table 135: Middle East & Africa Vehicle Parc (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rate for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 132) The United States (35) Canada (4) Japan (9) Europe (41) - France (3) - Germany (12) - Italy (8) - The United Kingdom (5) - Russia (1) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Latin America (1)

