Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Industry
May 21, 2019, 16:25 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ by the following Product Segments: Brake Pads, and Brake Shoes.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABS Friction Inc.
- ADVICS CO., LTD.
- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies
- Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd.
AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET BRAKE FRICTION PARTS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Brake Pads
Brake Shoes
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Brake Friction Parts - A Rudimentary Overview
Aftermarket - A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts Market
Northbound Trajectory in Automotive Aftermarket Industry Creates Conducive Environment
A Snapshot of Automobile Parts & Components Intended for OEM & Aftermarket Applications
Table 1: Breakdown of World Automotive Aftermarket Sales (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019E and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Percentage Breakdown of Automotive Aftermarket Sales ($) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (2019E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years
Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 3: Developed Regions Account for Nearly 2/3rd Share of World Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Friction Parts: Percentage Breakdown of $ Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2019E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
Table 4: World Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Friction Parts - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, US, Europe and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects: A Review
Customers' Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts
Prevalence of Counterfeit Components
Sustained Emphasis on Equipping Vehicles with Durable OEM Parts & Components
Eddy Current Brake Systems
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Table 5: Global Automotive Market: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production for the Years 2015-2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (2014, 2016 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview
Table 7: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Motorization Rates for Select Countries: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Outsourcing - A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy
Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence
Table 9: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Green House Gas Emitted (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Value of New and Remanufactured Automotive Components: Percentage Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment for New Product and Remanufactured Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Material Consumption Pattern in the Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Material Consumed (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Energy Consumption in Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Energy Consumed (in Megajoule (MJ)) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing (with Primary and Secondary Material) and New Production (with Primary and Secondary Material) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes - Augurs Well for Brake Pads Market
Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Widen Scope and Span
Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum Brakes
Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes
Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads
Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years
Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for Brake Friction Parts
Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for Brake Friction Products
Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence
Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants
Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground
Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced Automobile Brake Friction parts
Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete Phase Out
Emphasis on Curbing Road Accidents Widens Demand
Table 14: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Socio-Economic Trends Favoring Automotive Industry Generate Parallel Opportunities for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Evolving Transportation Needs of Ballooning Urban Population
Table 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Financial Strength of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Table 17: Steep Increase in Middle Class Consumer Spending Makes the Consumer Group, a Major Market for Automotive Vehicles: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario
Table 19: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Friction and Friction Products for Automotives
How does a Brake Function?
Friction and Braking
Brake Failure
Brake System
Disc Brakes
Components of a Disc Brake System
Brake Pad: The Friction Component of a Disc Brake System
Factors Affecting the Demand for Brake Pads Aftermarket
Technological Trends in the Development of Disc Brakes
Drum Brakes
Alternative Braking Systems
Power Brakes
Hand Brakes
Hydraulic Brakes
Brake Friction Products
Semi-Metallic Brake Pads
Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads
Low-Metallic NAO Brake Pads
Ceramic Brake Pads
Akebono's Superior Ceramic Technology
NAO Ceramic Brake Friction Material: An Overview
Major Brake Friction Material Advantages and Disadvantages - Ceramic, Semi-Metallic, Metallic and Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Material
5. FRICTION MATERIALS
Classes of Friction Materials in Brake System
Reinforcing Fibers
Glass
Metals
Aramid
Potassium Titanate (A Type of Ceramic Material)
Sepiolite
Ceramic
Binders
Phenolic Resins
COPNA (Condensed Polynuclear Aromatic) Resins
Silicon Modified Resins
Cyanate Ester Resins
Epoxy-modified Phenolic Resins
Thermoplastic Polyimide Resins
Major Binders and their Advantages & Disadvantages: Silicon-Modified Phenolic Resin, Epoxy-Modified Phenolic Resin, Phenolic Resin, COPNA Resin, Thermoplastic Polyimide Resin, and Cyanate Ester Resin
Fillers
Inorganic Fillers
Barium Sulphate
Calcium Carbonate
Mica
Vermiculite
Molybdenum Trioxide
Organic Fillers
Friction Additives
Lubricants (Graphite, Metal Sulphides)
Graphite
Metal Sulphides
Abrasives (Metal oxides/silicates)
Classification Based on the State of Friction Contact Surfaces of Application
Dry Friction Materials
Wet Friction Materials
Paper Type
Sintered Type
Fabric Type
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
German & Japanese Vendors Hold Significant Footprint
Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket
Efficient Customer Service - A Key Competitive Variable
Online Medium Emerges as Reliable Sales Platform
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
ABS Friction Inc. (Canada)
ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan)
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Continental AG (Germany)
Delphi Technologies (UK)
Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China)
Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA)
Fras-Le S.A. (Brazil)
Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan)
Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan)
TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
6.2 Product Launches
NUCAP Industries Launches Galvanized NRS Brake Pads
Akebono Introduces New Pro-ACT Disc Brake Pad Kits
Meritor Rolls Out New Caliper and Additional Brake Pad Offerings
TMD Friction Rolls Out New Packaging for Textar Commercial Vehicle Drum Brake Linings
Akebono Adds 192 Part Numbers for Disc Brake Pad Kits Portfolio
Akebono Unveils the World's First "New Construction Brake Caliper"
Akebono Releases K4 (Cayon) Disc Brake Pad for Light Cars
Fras-le Enhances Brake Disc Design for Faster Brake Pads Seating
Federal-Mogul Motorparts Showcases Wagner OEX Car Braking Products
Bosch Launches Additional SKUs for QuietCast™, Blue, Severe Duty Disc Brake Pads
Motorcar Parts of America Introduces Premium Line of Brake Rotors and Brake Pads
Centric Parts Rolls Out PQ PRO Brake Pads
Brembo Rolls Out New XTRA Brake Pads
Boninfante Friction Rolls Out Eco-Friendly High-Performance Brake Pads
ZF's TRW Introduces Electric Blue Brake Pads for Electric Vehicles
Wagner® Expands Brake Pads Offering for Toyota and Ford Vehicles
Textar Adds New Aftermarket Brake Pads for Renault, Volvo, and Jaguar Models
Pagid Expands Brake Part Range with 18 New Product Lines
Akebono Expands Brake Parts with Introduction of 13 New Parts
TMD Friction Introduces Textar Brand in the UK
Federal-Mogul Unveils Jurid® Brake Pads in the US
MAT Holdings Unveils New Brake Catalog
Bosch Unveils Severe Duty Brake Pads Range
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Hawk Performance Collaborates with Kunzman & Associates
Tenneco Acquires Federal-Mogul
TMD Friction Commences Production of Aftermarket Brake Pads in India
Fras-le and Federal-Mogul Motorparts to Establish Braking Products Joint Venture
Fras-le to Acquire Jofund (FREMAX)
Fras-le to Partner with Haldex for Commercial Air Brake Pad Distribution in North America
Fras-le and ASK Automotive to Establish Braking Products JV, ASK Fras-le Friction Pvt. Ltd.
Fras-le Agrees to Acquires Auto Parts Companies in Argentina and Uruguay
Fras-le to Inaugurate New Industrial Plant in China
Delphi Automotive Completes Spinoff of Delphi Technologies
Advics to Invest in Hosei Brake Industry
The Parts Alliance Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Bendix Brakes
AP Emissions Technologies and Centric Merge to Form APC Automotive Technologies
Icahn Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Federal-Mogul
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Segment
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Automotive Brake Friction Parts
Demand Drivers in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Impact of Demand Drivers on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Challenges and Factors Limiting Growth in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Impact of Market Restraints on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Distribution Channel of US Brakes Aftermarket
Table 29: US Brakes Aftermarket by Retail Chain Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Chains, Department Store Chains, and Discount Store Chains (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotives in Prime Replacement Phase Drive Demand Brake Friction Parts
Table 30: Vehicle Fleet in the US (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in the United States for the Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Motor Vehicle Aftermarket Industry (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Market Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Face of the US Aftermarket
Premium Components and Product Differentiation are the Key Growth Drivers
Eco-Friendly Brake Pads to Become Popular
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective
Significant Vehicle Population to Drive Growth
Table 36: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Canada for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Canadian Brake Pads Aftermarket: Growing Faster than the US
Table 37: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Automotive Aftermarket - An Overview
Increased Retention of Vehicles Offers Opportunities
Table 41: Vehicle Fleet in Japan (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Japan: An Open Market for Auto Parts
Premium Placed on Quality
Growth Inhibiting Factors
Low Average Vehicle Mileage
High Quality of Vehicles
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Prominent Consumer of Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Prevailing Scenario in the Automotive Industry Widens Opportunities
Table 45: Motorization Rates for Select Countries in Europe: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2013 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in Select EU Countries (2016): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Peek in to the Legislative Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Overview
Table 55: Vehicle Fleet in France (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Major Market For Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in Europe
A Review of German Automobile Industry
Table 59: Vehicle Fleet in Germany (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
German Car Care Products Market - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Italian Automotive Aftermarket
Large Vehicle Parc Drives Aftermarket
Table 63: Vehicle Fleet in Italy (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Automotive Aftermarket in the UK - An Overview
Table 67: Vehicle Fleet in the UK (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: UK Automotive Aftermarket Sector by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Bodyshops, Garages, Tire Specialists, Vehicle Manufacturer Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Spanish Aftermarket - An Overview
Table 72: Vehicle Fleet in Spain (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Regular Repair and Maintenance
New Distribution Frontiers
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
An Insight into Russian Automotive Aftermarket
Large Vehicle Parc to Drive Aftermarket in Russia
Table 76: Vehicle Fleet in Russia (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Bulgaria: An Overview
The Age Factor
The Demand Factor
Czech Republic: Automotive Aftermarket Overview
Poland - Large Vehicle Parc Augurs Well for the Market
Table 80: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Poland for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Switzerland
Market Snapshots
Turkey
Table 81: Vehicle Fleet in Turkey (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ukraine
Growing Number of Cars on the Road
End-User Dynamics
Table 82: Vehicle Fleet in Ukraine (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Slovakia - A Growth Area for Aftermarket Parts
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: A Market Laden with Robust Opportunities
Large Installed Base of Light Vehicles and Cars Bodes Well
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.1 Australia
A.Market Analysis
Australia - A Unique Market
Table 92: Vehicle Fleet in Australia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Aftermarket: An Insight
Table 93: Australian Automotive Aftermarket by by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Retailers, Franchises, Marketing Groups, Mass Merchants, OEM Franchise Dealers and Other Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Australian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.2 China
A.Market Analysis
Chinese Brake Friction Parts Market - An Overview
Large Vehicle Parc to Drive Aftermarket Parts Demand
Table 97: Vehicle Fleet in China (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario in the Chinese Brake Pad Market
Pricing of Chinese Brake Pads
Innovations to Drive Brake Pads Industry
Chinese Exports Continue to Remain Strong
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.3 India
A.Market Analysis
Market Scenario
Dynamics of the Indian Automotive Aftermarket
Increasing Vehicle Parc Offers High Growth Opportunities
Table 101: Vehicle Fleet in India (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spurious Parts Eat into Players' Profits
Table 102: Indian Brake Friction Parts Aftermarket by Vehicle Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Vehicles, Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUV), Passenger Cars, Tractors and Two Wheelers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Leading Suppliers of Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in India (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Allied Nippon, Hindustan Composites, Rane Brake Lining, Sundaram Brake Lining and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Leading Suppliers of Aftermarket MUV Disc Brake Pads in India (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Allied Nippon, Hindustan Composites, Rane Brake Lining, Sundaram Brake Lining and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.4 South Korea
A.Market Analysis
Overview
A Well Established Market for Automotives and Parts
Table 108: Vehicle Fleet in South Korea (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 109: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: South Korean Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Indonesia
Table 112: Vehicle Fleet in Indonesia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysia
Growing Vehicle Parc Offers Opportunities for Suppliers
Table 113: Vehicle Fleet in Malaysia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thailand
Table 114: Vehicle Fleet in Thailand (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 118: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Large and Growing Vehicle Parc Provides Ample Opportunities
Table 124: Vehicle Fleet in Brazil (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brazilian Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 125: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6.2 Mexico
A.Market Analysis
Overview of the Mexican Automotive Industry
Mexican Automotive Aftermarket
Table 128: Vehicle Fleet in Mexico (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 129: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Mexican Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6.3 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Argentine Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 132: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Middle East & Africa Dependent on Imports
Table 135: Middle East & Africa Vehicle Parc (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rate for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 136: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 132) The United States (35) Canada (4) Japan (9) Europe (41) - France (3) - Germany (12) - Italy (8) - The United Kingdom (5) - Russia (1) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Latin America (1)
