Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is expected to reach $638.58 billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is accounted for $400.65 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $638.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Aftermarket Market include 3M, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Magna International, Inc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shandong Zhengnuo Group Co., Ltd, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW).

Technological advancements and standardizing architecture, increasing use of light vehicles, and advanced technology usage in auto parts fabrication are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, counterfeiting of auto components and growing demand for electric vehicles are hampering the growth of the market.

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry. It is one of the vigorous, highly complex, and competitive markets that are generally concerned with retailing, manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution. Besides, the after-sales sector includes accessories, installation of all vehicle parts, equipment and chemicals after selling the products by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to the buyers. The automotive aftermarket is a diverse market that majorly deals with maintenance, repair, and post-sale services. Automotive aftermarket comprises the process of replacement of the part damaged due to accident or crash. There is a wide range of parts of different quality and prices for numerous different vehicle models. With the need for new and advanced vehicles, the demand for the automotive parts is growing.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. The automotive aftermarket plays a significant role in the passenger cars manufacturing and maintenance scheme as the passenger cars components need to be replaced on time to maintain the overall performance of the vehicle.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in the fabrication of auto parts. This, coupled with the increasing digitization of components sales, will ensure Europe retains its runner-up position in this market shortly.

Types Covered:

Replacement Part

Accessories

Certifications Covered:

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Steering Parts

Sales Outlets Covered:

Garages and Service Stations

Automobile Dealerships

Government

Commercial Fleet

Quick Lubes

Service Channels Covered:

Do It Yourself (DIY)

Do It For Me (DIFM)

Original Equipment (OE)

Distribution Channels Covered:

Retailers

Wholesale & Distribution (W&D)

Vehicle Types Covered:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Materials Covered:

Metals & Alloys

Composites

Plastics

Products Covered:

Wear-and-Tear Parts

Crash-Relevant Parts

Diagnostic Products

End Users Covered:

Telematics

Independent Workshops

Fleet Management

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

