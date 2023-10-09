Global Automotive Air Compressors Market Set to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 4.20%, Fueled by Rising Demand for Comfort and Efficiency in Vehicles

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Oct, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Air Compressors Market (2023-2028) by Compressor Type, Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Sales Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Air Compressors Market is on track to reach remarkable heights, with estimations forecasting its value to soar from USD 11.05 Bn in 2023 to USD 13.57 Bn by 2028, marking a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.20%.

Automotive air compressors, pivotal in delivering efficient air conditioning, are in high demand as consumers seek comfort and safety features in passenger and commercial vehicles.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The thriving automotive industry, encompassing both passenger and commercial vehicles, is a primary driver for the automotive air compressors market.

As consumers increasingly demand comfortable and efficient air conditioning systems in vehicles, air compressors play a vital role in delivering optimal cooling and heating. Furthermore, these systems contribute to passenger comfort and ensure safer driving conditions by preventing window fogging.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) presents significant opportunities for automotive air compressor manufacturers. EVs require air compressors for their cooling and heating systems, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles. Manufacturers are also exploring energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Air Compressors Market is segmented into various categories:

  • Compressor Type: The market classifies compressors into Variable Displacement, Fixed Displacement, and Electric Compressor. Variable Displacement compressors, known for their efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions, are poised to dominate the market, driven by fuel-saving technologies and emissions regulations.
  • Vehicle Type: Segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles, the Passenger Cars segment leads the market due to the widespread adoption of air conditioning systems in these vehicles.
  • Drive Type: The market categorizes drive types into Electric and Conventional, with the Electric Drive Type expected to grow rapidly, driven by better fuel consumption and performance coefficient.
  • Sales Channel: The OEM segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increased automotive production in developing nations and a rising number of vehicle owners.
  • Geography: The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR, driven by rapid industrialization in countries such as China, Taiwan, and India, leading to increased demand for automotive AC compressors.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  1. Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles is boosting the demand for automotive air compressors, essential for their efficient cooling and heating systems.
  2. Increasing Focus on Electric Air Compressors for Autonomous Vehicles: Autonomous vehicles require advanced air compressors for enhanced climate control, creating opportunities for electric compressor manufacturers.

Restraints

  1. High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs: The automotive air compressor market faces challenges related to high initial investment and maintenance costs.

Opportunities

  1. Growing Innovations in Compressor Technology: Ongoing innovations in compressor technology, including energy efficiency improvements, create opportunities for manufacturers.
  2. Growing Demand for Comfort and Luxury Features: The increasing emphasis on comfort and luxury features in vehicles is driving demand for advanced air conditioning systems, benefiting the market.

Challenges

  1. Volatile Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, including metals, plastics, and refrigerants, can impact production costs, posing challenges for manufacturers.

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco, Bauer Compressors, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Danfoss Ag, DENSO Corp., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Automotive Systems Inc., Kaishan Compressor USA, LLC, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Corp., Mattei Group, Quincy Compressor, Sanden Corp., Schulz SA, Subros Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., VALEO, Vanair Manufacturing, Inc., Voith GmbH.

Why Buy This Report?

This comprehensive report on the Global Automotive Air Compressors Market provides:

  • In-depth qualitative analysis
  • Verifiable data from authentic sources
  • Market size projections using proven research methodologies
  • Detailed market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix
  • Insight into the impact of COVID-19 on the market
  • Regulatory scenario in the industry
  • A Self-Assessment Form for market positioning
  • Customized research options tailored to specific needs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mecpw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global System Infrastructure Software Market Surges to $149 Billion, Poised for Strong Growth to Reach $241.85 Billion by 2028

Global System Infrastructure Software Market Surges to $149 Billion, Poised for Strong Growth to Reach $241.85 Billion by 2028

The "System Infrastructure Software Market by Type, Application, End Use, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market Surpasses $20 Billion in 2022, Set to Achieve a Staggering $37.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers

Global Low-Fat Yogurt Market Surpasses $20 Billion in 2022, Set to Achieve a Staggering $37.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers

The "Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.