Market Overview

Global Automotive Airbag Inflator market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.19%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.







- Increasing regulatory requirements regarding vehicle safety and rising awareness about customer safety, globally, are driving the automotive airbag inflator market.

- Furthermore, the increase in the penetration of side-impact and curtain airbags, and vehicle production, the introduction of more bags per car, are the major factors that drive the growth of the automotive airbag inflator market.

- In 2018, Europe continued to capture the largest market for airbag inflators due to various government initiatives toward passenger safety, such as the introduction of crash tests for frontal and side impact protection, sub-system tests for pedestrian protection, and anti-lock braking requirements.

- However, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market by the end of forecast period, because of countries, like India and China are anticipated to record high CAGR in the automotive industry



Scope of the Report

Automotive airbag inflators are one of the main components of airbag system. It is majorly made of member chamber consists of chemical propellants or stored gas or both, which are ignited to inflate the airbag during the vehicle crash. Different airbag type employs different airbag inflator technologies in the automotive industry. The aforementioned automotive airbag inflators have been considered in the scope of the market.

The automotive airbag inflator market has been segmented by airbag type, by inflator type, by vehicle type and geography.



Key Market Trends

Hybrid Inflator to Capture Faster Growth Rate



The hybrid inflator working principle involves a combination of both stored gas and pyrotechnic technologies. It uses compressed gas and a combustion reaction in a single device.

- Though hybrid inflators have been eco-friendlier compared to that of pyrotechnic inflators, the former exhibited some disadvantages, such as design complexity, additional space and size, high cost, and longer deployment time compared to that of pyrotechnic inflators.

- Thus, hybrid inflators will take a considerable time to replace pyrotechnic inflators completely in the automotive industry.

- However, with the growing improvement in production and design, hybrid inflators have been increasingly preferred in passenger airbags, knee airbags, and curtain airbags in the automotive industry.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Faster Market Growth



In 1993, US congress and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) adopted a law requiring dual front airbags (i.e., driver airbag and passenger airbag) in all passenger cars by 1998, and in all light duty trucks and vans by 1999.

- Thereafter, North America and Europe have been the major regions that significantly deployed dual front airbags in the aforementioned types of vehicle segments and continue to meet their respective NCAP standards till date.

Asia-Pacific has been gradually adopting the aforementioned rules and taking necessary measures to mandate the dual front airbags in all passenger cars and light-duty trucks across all the countries in the region during the forecast period.

- However, few countries of the Asia-Pacific region have been already following the footsteps of Euro NCAP. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has mandated to equip at least one driver airbag in all passenger cars.

- Additionally, apart from entry-level cars, many new car models launched in India have been adding passenger airbags as standard features since the past two years (i.e., 2017 and 2018), which is likely to continue during the forecast period



Competitive Landscape

The automotive airbag inflator market is a fairly consolidated, with the major companies capturing more than 78% of the global market studied. Some of the prominent players in the market, includes Autoliv Inc., Joyson Safety Systems, ZF Friedrichshafen AG etc.



