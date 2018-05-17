Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market 2018-2025: Stringent Safety Regulations Driving the $135.43 Billion Market

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market by Airbags Type (Frontal, Knee, & Side & Curtain), Seatbelts type (2-point & 3-point), vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses, & Trucks), EV (BEV, PHEV, HEV, & FCEV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive airbags & seatbelts market is estimated to be USD 61.38 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow to 135.43 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience and stringent safety regulations across the globe are driving the market for automotive airbags & seatbelts.
The automotive airbags & seatbelts market has been segmented by airbags type, seatbelts type, vehicle, electric vehicle, and region. The market has been segmented by airbags type into frontal, knee, and side & curtain. Side & curtain airbags are projected to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, by type. Side & curtain airbags provide head & neck protection to passengers in side collision crashes. These airbags are effective and give protection to the occupants in case of rollover crash. These factors boost the growth of the side & curtain airbags market.
The automotive airbags & seatbelts market has been segmented by vehicle into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. Passenger car segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, by vehicle. The number of passenger cars is growing at a significant rate in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region.
This can be attributed to the rise in GDP and the population of these countries, resulting in improved lifestyle, increased purchasing power of consumers, and development of infrastructure. Airbags and seatbelts are provided as a standard feature in passenger cars in most of the countries for preventing fatalities due to accidents.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, in terms of value, in 2018. The rising consumer income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China, and increase in the number of luxury vehicles in countries such as Japan fuel the growth of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market
4.2 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Region
4.3 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Airbag Type, 2018 & 2025
4.4 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Seatbelt Type, 2018 & 2025
4.5 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Vehicle Type, 2018 & 2025
4.6 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Electric Vehicle, 2018 & 2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Safer and More Efficient Driving Experiences
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Development of Active Safety Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Pedestrian Protection Airbags
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Maintaining the Balance Between Cost & Quality
5.2.4.2 Recalls of Multiple Vehicle Models for Airbags and Seatbelts
6 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Airbag Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Frontal Airbags
6.3 Knee Airbags
6.4 Side & Curtain Airbags
7 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Seatbelt Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 2-Point Seatbelt
7.3 3-Point Seatbelt
8 Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Buses
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)
8.4 Passenger Cars (PCS)
8.5 Trucks
9 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Electric Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)
9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS)
9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)
9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)
10 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.2 India
10.2.3 Japan
10.2.4 South Korea
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 France
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 UK
10.4 North America
10.4.1 Canada
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 US
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Russia
10.5.3 South Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends
11.3.1 Product Developments
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4 Collaborations
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen
12.1.2 Denso
12.1.3 Aptiv
12.1.4 Continental
12.1.5 Autoliv
12.1.6 Joyson Electronic
12.1.7 Robert Bosch
12.1.8 Hyundai Mobis
12.1.9 Takata
12.1.10 Toshiba
12.1.11 Toyoda Gosei Co.
12.1.12 Infineon Technologies
12.2 Key Players From Other Regions
12.2.1 North America
12.2.1.1 GWR Safety Systems
12.2.1.2 Safety Components
12.2.1.3 Telamon
12.2.2 Europe
12.2.2.1 Rhodius GmbH
12.2.2.2 Pfaff Industriesysteme Und Maschinen GmbH
12.2.2.3 Klippan
12.2.3 Asia Pacific
12.2.3.1 Sumitomo Electric
12.2.3.2 Ashimori Industry
12.2.3.3 Tokai Rika
12.2.3.4 HMT
12.2.3.5 Shivam Narrow Fabrics
12.2.3.6 Goradia
12.2.3.7 Thb Group
