Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market 2018-2025: Stringent Safety Regulations Driving the $135.43 Billion Market

The automotive airbags & seatbelts market is estimated to be USD 61.38 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow to 135.43 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience and stringent safety regulations across the globe are driving the market for automotive airbags & seatbelts.

The automotive airbags & seatbelts market has been segmented by airbags type, seatbelts type, vehicle, electric vehicle, and region. The market has been segmented by airbags type into frontal, knee, and side & curtain. Side & curtain airbags are projected to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, by type. Side & curtain airbags provide head & neck protection to passengers in side collision crashes. These airbags are effective and give protection to the occupants in case of rollover crash. These factors boost the growth of the side & curtain airbags market.

The automotive airbags & seatbelts market has been segmented by vehicle into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. Passenger car segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, by vehicle. The number of passenger cars is growing at a significant rate in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region.

This can be attributed to the rise in GDP and the population of these countries, resulting in improved lifestyle, increased purchasing power of consumers, and development of infrastructure. Airbags and seatbelts are provided as a standard feature in passenger cars in most of the countries for preventing fatalities due to accidents.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, in terms of value, in 2018. The rising consumer income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China, and increase in the number of luxury vehicles in countries such as Japan fuel the growth of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market

4.2 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Airbag Type, 2018 & 2025

4.4 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Seatbelt Type, 2018 & 2025

4.5 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Vehicle Type, 2018 & 2025

4.6 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Electric Vehicle, 2018 & 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Safer and More Efficient Driving Experiences

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Development of Active Safety Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Pedestrian Protection Airbags

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Maintaining the Balance Between Cost & Quality

5.2.4.2 Recalls of Multiple Vehicle Models for Airbags and Seatbelts



6 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Airbag Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Frontal Airbags

6.3 Knee Airbags

6.4 Side & Curtain Airbags



7 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Seatbelt Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2-Point Seatbelt

7.3 3-Point Seatbelt



8 Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Buses

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)

8.4 Passenger Cars (PCS)

8.5 Trucks



9 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Electric Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS)

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)



10 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.4 South Korea

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 France

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 UK

10.4 North America

10.4.1 Canada

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 US

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Russia

10.5.3 South Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.3.1 Product Developments

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4 Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.1.2 Denso

12.1.3 Aptiv

12.1.4 Continental

12.1.5 Autoliv

12.1.6 Joyson Electronic

12.1.7 Robert Bosch

12.1.8 Hyundai Mobis

12.1.9 Takata

12.1.10 Toshiba

12.1.11 Toyoda Gosei Co.

12.1.12 Infineon Technologies

12.2 Key Players From Other Regions

12.2.1 North America

12.2.1.1 GWR Safety Systems

12.2.1.2 Safety Components

12.2.1.3 Telamon

12.2.2 Europe

12.2.2.1 Rhodius GmbH

12.2.2.2 Pfaff Industriesysteme Und Maschinen GmbH

12.2.2.3 Klippan

12.2.3 Asia Pacific

12.2.3.1 Sumitomo Electric

12.2.3.2 Ashimori Industry

12.2.3.3 Tokai Rika

12.2.3.4 HMT

12.2.3.5 Shivam Narrow Fabrics

12.2.3.6 Goradia

12.2.3.7 Thb Group



