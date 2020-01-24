Global Automotive Airbags Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global market for Automotive Airbags is projected to reach US$71.

8 billion by 2025, driven by the indispensability of air bags as a key mandated safety technology for all vehicles. Adding to the positive outlook for the market is the stable automobile production trend; development of new air bag technologies; decline in costs of driver side airbags; development of smart airbags with sensors; focus on road safety as a result of the recent spike in road accidents and the resulting legislation of regulations that mandate installation of airbags in all types of automobiles, especially in developing economies. However, the sentiment in the market is sobered down by the flaring up of Takata's airbag recall in the year 2020 when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced immediate recall of another 10 million vehicles carrying the defective airbag. The recent recall is in continuation of recalls which began in the year 2011. Running for over 9 years now, the recall is the largest and most complex in the history of the automotive industry that sent Takata into bankruptcy in the year 2017. Over 15 OEMs worldwide today face billions of dollars in recall losses. Globally, over 30 deaths and 350 injuries have been associated with takata's faulty air bags. In the United States, virtually every OEM is impacted by the recall including Detroit's giants Honda, Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Daimler, Subaru and Volkswagen and Audi. Approximately, 45 million vehicles in the United States have been equipped with these defective air bags which are prone to explosion during deployment. General motors (GM) has estimated a bleak and painful US$1.2 billion in losses accruing from the ongoing recalls that involves over 6.5 million GM models with faulty Takata inflators. Honda is faced with the recall of an additional 131 million Honda and Acura vehicles in North America alone. The recalls till date has and continues to involve the recovery of over 100 million inflators, impacting over 19 major OEMs worldwide. During the early phases of the recall, Takata repaired over 50% of the airbags and the current 10 million new recalls include some of these already replaced modules as well, forcing OEMs to initiate expensive campaigns to replace even previously recalled inflators with updated parts. Mazda is recalling over 117 thousand vehicles including those already recalled and repaired. With regulators in the U.S mulling the possibility of expanding the recall to include additional modules which were not part of the original recall, the blow for OEMs is expected to get even sharper. With the total cost of the expanded recalls running into billions of dollars mostly shouldered by auto OEMs, the automotive industry stands disrupted and uncertain as it struggles to negotiate this new and emerging risk landscape.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=PRN

- Product recalls is the emerging new risk for auto OEMs, which is compounded by complexity of global decentralized supply chains, stringent government safety mandates that push up quality related risks, and increasing cost pressure for suppliers and cost based decisions that bring-in inherent vulnerabilities. With product related risks becoming the single most biggest threat for OEMs, the importance of supplier relationship management (SRM) is coming to fore. Globalization has cast a "Ripple effect" on product recalls making them more larger, wider, deadlier and devastating for stakeholders. Global companies today sell millions of cars worldwide and source components from numerous manufacturers worldwide. Managing this complex global supply chain is the biggest and an increasingly difficult challenge for OEMs today. Takata's recalls has laid bare major gaps in SRM practices in the automotive industry. Over 70% of OEMs have 0% visibility of their tier 2 &3 suppliers. Most supplier programs are built only for tier 1 suppliers. The need of the hour is the development of robust, responsible relationships with suppliers to reduce the risk of recalls. A strong OEM-supplier governance mechanism will also ensure socially responsible recalls and quicker recovery of both parties from a recall crisis. Strategic supply chain management supported by supply chain analytics and software systems for supplier tracking and management, is therefore growing in importance. Especially against the backdrop of the progress being made in the commercialization of autonomous cars and smart cars loaded with electronic and software features such as autonomous-driving assistance, geolocation services etc., the focus on "zero-defect" manufacturing should gain more significance. OEMs need to move from reactive fire-fighting to recall prevention by stepping up quality-management strategies from single quality processes to integrated quality systems.

- The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50.8% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period supported by strong proliferation of frontal driver airbags, increase in global road safety partnerships and transfer of traffic safety knowledge to motorizing Asian countries, high motor vehicle accidents as a result of improper road infrastructure, and encouraging macro market trends such as stable automobile production and sales as a result of economic growth, aspirational lifestyles of the middle class and a parallel increase in per capita vehicle ownership rates.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Joyson Safety Systems Inc., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=PRN



AUTOMOTIVE AIRBAGS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Airbags: A Primer

A Chronology of Airbag Market Development

Classification of Airbags

Segmentation Based on Size

Airbag Size of US & Europe (In Liters)

Components of an Airbag

Crash Sensors

Electromechanical Sensors

Electronic Sensors

Airbag Module

Bag Pack

Inflator

Gas Generant

Initiator

Filters

Segmentation Based on Deployment

Frontal Impact Airbags

Side Impact Airbags

Other Airbags

Evolution of Auto Parts, Components & Accessories Market

Global Market for Auto Parts & Accessories (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Automotive Safety Systems Fast Gaining Ground in Automotive Parts & Components Industry

Airbags: Safety Systems that Act as 'Life Savers' During High Speed Collisions

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising Incidents of Road Accidents: A Major Growth Factor

Stringent Regulations Promote Market Growth

Increasing Sales and Production of Passenger Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Awareness Provides Impetus to Demand for Airbags

Emergence of Semi/Fully Autonomous Vehicles: A Strong Business Case

Technological Advances Influences Demand

Rising Concerns over Occupant Safety Speed Up Adoption of Automotive Airbags

Outlook

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Maintain Lead

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Developed and Developing Markets: A Study in Contrast

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Global Economic Outlook (Oct 2019): Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Landscape

Component Integration Drives Companies towards Vertical Integration

Automotive Airbags Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Joyson Safety Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Vehicle Demand Bodes Well for Automotive Airbags Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018

Auto OEMs Battle Their Biggest Nightmare as Takata's Recall Saga Continues Into the Year 2020

Among the Lessons Learnt from Takata's Recalls is the Importance of "SRM"

As Recalls Intensify & Put Vehicle Quality in the "Spotlight", It's Time to Develop Effective Ways to Eliminate Supply Chain Risks in the Automotive Industry: Number of Vehicles Recalled in the United States (In 000s) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Rapid Urbanization and Passenger Car Density Supports Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2

& 2050

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Autonomous Vehicles to Redefine Entire Idea of Automotive Airbags

Growing Number of Road Accidents Drives Business Case for Automotive Airbags

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Consumer Awareness in Safety Equipment Drives Demand for Airbags

Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Safety Systems by Auto Manufacturers as a Key Differentiating Factor Augurs Well for the Market

Airbag Recalls to Stimulate Product Innovation and Market Growth

Strong Demand for Electric Vehicles to Spur Growth

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

New Product Developments: The Ongoing Saga

New Airbag Modules to Lend Traction in the Coming years

Growing Demand for Rollover-Safety Systems

Australian vs. American Airbags: An Example of Product Diversity

Notable Innovations in Automotive Airbags and Inflators Market

Single/Dual/Multiple Stage Inflators

Compact Airbags & Flexible Vent Technology

Panoramic Sunroof Airbag

Inflatable Seat Belts

Dashboard Mounted & Head Cradle Airbags

Seat Cushion & External Hood Airbags

Front-/Rear-Center Airbag

Dual Contour & Far-Side Airbags

Pre-Crash External Side Airbags

Light Knee Airbag

Tubular Rear Passenger Airbag

External Side Airbag

Smart Airbags for Smart Cars

More Airbag Solutions

Market Restraints

Issues & Challenges

Concerns Over Injuries & Deaths Due to Faulty Airbags

Growing Number of Product Recalls - Cause for Concern

Takata Recall Casts a Shadow on Reliability of Automotive Airbags

Disabling Airbags: An Emerging Market

To Deactivate or Not: An Ongoing Controversy

Depowered Airbags: Designed to Save Children

Saturation for Frontal Airbags in the US and Western Europe

Automotive Airbags: Regulatory Regime

Safety Regulations Lend Traction to Automotive Airbags Market

Supplier Industry Structure: Role Shift Results in New Configuration

A Strategic Insight

Tier-1 Suppliers

Tier-2 and Tier-3 Suppliers

Growth Strategy





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Airbags Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Airbags Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Airbags Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Side-Impact Airbags (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Side-Impact Airbags (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Side-Impact Airbags (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Front-Impact Driver Airbags (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Front-Impact Driver Airbags (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Front-Impact Driver Airbags (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Front-Impact Passenger Airbags (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Front-Impact Passenger Airbags (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Front-Impact Passenger Airbags (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Passenger Cars (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Passenger Cars (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Passenger Cars (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The Automobile Market

Airbags: An Overview

Active Safety Taking Precedence over Passive Safety

New Airbag Modules to Drive Growth

Role of Government and Regulatory Authorities

NHTSA Rules: A Boon for Airbag Manufacturers

Crash Test Requirements to Enhance the Protection for Children, Infants and Others Against Fatalities due to Airbag

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Automotive Airbags Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Automotive Airbags Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive Airbags Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive Airbags Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Automotive Airbags Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Airbags Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

An Overview of the Market

Market Analytics

Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Airbags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive Airbags Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Airbags in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Automotive Airbags Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Airbags Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: Chinese Automotive Airbags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Automotive Airbags Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Airbags in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Automotive Airbags Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Automotive Market: An Insight

Airbag Market in Europe: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Automotive Airbags Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Airbags Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Automotive Airbags Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Airbags Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Airbags Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Airbags Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Automotive Airbags Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Automotive Airbags Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Automotive Airbags Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

The German Automobile Market

Automotive Airbags Market: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 61: Automotive Airbags Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Airbags Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Automotive Airbags Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Automotive Airbags Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Automotive Airbags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Automotive Airbags Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Airbags in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Automotive Airbags Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Auto Parts and Components Industry

Market Analytics

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Airbags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Airbags Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Airbags in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Airbags Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Automotive Airbags Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Automotive Airbags Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Automotive Airbags Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Automotive Airbags Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Airbags Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Automotive Airbags Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Airbags Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Airbags Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Airbags Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Airbags Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine

Automotive Airbags: A Market Primer

Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in

Units): 2018

Market Analytics

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Airbags Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Airbags Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Automotive Airbags Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Automotive Airbags Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Airbags Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Automotive Airbags Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Automotive Airbags Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

India: A Unique Market

Unique Characteristics Call for Unique Solutions

Global Manufacturers Line Up to Invest in India

Market Analytics

Table 112: Indian Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Airbags Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Automotive Airbags Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Automotive Airbags Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Automotive Airbags Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Airbags Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Automotive Airbags Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Airbags Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Singapore: Market Prospects

Market Analytics

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Airbags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Automotive Airbags Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Airbags in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Airbags Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Airbags Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Automotive Airbags Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Airbags Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Automotive Airbags Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Automotive Airbags Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Automotive Airbags Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Airbags in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Automotive Airbags Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Automotive Airbags Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Automotive Airbags Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Automotive Airbags Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Automotive Airbags Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Automotive Airbags Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mexican Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Automotive Airbags Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Automotive Airbags Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Automotive Airbags Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Automotive Airbags Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Airbags Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Automotive Airbags Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Automotive Airbags Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 157: Rest of World Automotive Airbags Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Rest of World Automotive Airbags Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Automotive Airbags Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Rest of World Automotive Airbags Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Automotive Airbags Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of World Automotive Airbags Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 16 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 22)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707118/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

