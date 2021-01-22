Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market (2020 to 2025) - Enhanced Functionalities in Lighting Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Electric & Hybrid (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Application (Footwell, Door, Dashboard, Center Console), Passenger Car (C, D, E, and F), Aftermarket (Country and Application (Interior and Exterior)) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ambient lighting market for automotive, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2025. It is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2020.

The key factors driving the market growth include increasing penetration of ambient lighting in low to mid-segment vehicles, inclination toward luxury, and increasing vehicle production. The improving economic condition of developing regions such as Asia Oceania has boosted the market for premium vehicles, which are equipped with ambient lighting.

Centre Console ambient lighting to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



The market for dashboard ambient lighting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ambient lighting and luxury vehicles are the key growth drivers for the center console ambient lighting market.

Asia Oceania to dominate the market growth

Asia Oceania is estimated to see the fastest growth of the ambient lighting market for automotive, in terms of value. This growth is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production and increasing penetration of luxury cars in the region.

