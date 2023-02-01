Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report to 2030 - Players Include Alphabet, General Motors, Intel, Microsoft and Tesla

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Component, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over 2.57 billion USD in 2021, the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 29.2% and valued at over USD 34.30 billion over the forecast year 2022-2030.

Fully autonomous as well as semi-autonomous vehicles use artificial intelligence to perform complex tasks such as face recognition, threat detection, image processing, vehicle localization and mapping etc., among others. Machine learning technology enables the vehicle in apprehending data, imitate the human mind and problem solving.

Artificial Intelligence, along with other technologies such as Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD) make driving experience better and ensure advanced safety for both driver and passenger.

The gaining popularity of autonomous vehicle globally, due to its safety and comfort features, along with a shift towards alternative fuel has propelled the growth of automotive artificial intelligence market. Also, artificial intelligence reduces the need of a driver in an autonomous vehicle, which eliminates driver wages and drastically minimizes the operational cost.

These advantages, along with investments made by major market players are expected to further accelerate the automotive artificial intelligence market. Additionally, the increase in demand for premium vehicles with advanced systems and software is anticipated to create opportunities for the market players in the near future. However, an increase in cyber-crime activities as well as increase in consumer privacy concerns are expected to restrain the market growth

Key Benefits

The automobile artificial intelligence market report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2022-2030 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the automobile artificial intelligence market trend including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market

The information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the automobile artificial intelligence market is provided in the report.

The market share of the players in the global automobile artificial intelligence market along with their competitive analysis.

Value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the stakeholders' roles

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Component

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

Service

By Application

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Enhanced User Experience and Convenience Features

Ongoing Trend of Autonomous Vehicles

Increasing Government Regulations for Vehicle Safety and the Growing Adoption of Adas Technology by Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oems)

Restraints

Rising Security Concerns and Scarcity of Semiconductors Across the World

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles and Electric Vehicles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alphabet Inc.

General Motors Company

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (US)

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

QUALCOMM INC

Tesla Inc

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

